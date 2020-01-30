Stanwood plans to block Marine Drive under Highway 532 at 9 a.m. Friday ahead of forecasted floodwaters.
North County Regional Fire Authority and the city will be on hand to construct a temporary berm if needed until the threat of flooding subsides, according to a city news release Thursday. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for the detour.
A punch of subtropical moisture is forecast to drench the region starting Thursday night and lasting into the weekend. The rain should push the Stillaguamish River to the cusp of major flood stage and to its highest levels this winter, according to the National Weather Service.
The Northwest River Forecast Center is predicting the river to crest Saturday near 19 feet in Arlington — about 1 foot higher than the flood event in early January but 1 foot lower than the last major flood in 2015.
"Multiple periods of rainfall over the last several weeks, including the last several days, has increased soil moisture to high levels across Western Washington," according to a special statement from the National Weather Service office in Seattle. "Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected tonight through Saturday of up to 3 inches in the lowlands and 7 inches in the mountains. This amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides being triggered beginning tonight but especially Friday through Saturday."
Meanwhile, a high wind watch is in effect because of predicted south winds ranging from 25-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible from 10 a.m. Friday with a possible switch to west wind Saturday morning, according to the weather service.
In the mountains, the snow levels will rise above 5,000 feet.
The Stillaguamish has already spilled its banks twice in January — cresting at 17 feet on Jan. 7 and 14 feet on Jan. 24. It also topped out at 17.8 feet on Oct. 22, 2019. Minor flood stage is 14 feet, moderate flood stage is 17.5 feet and major flood stage is 19 feet.
In November 2015, the Stilly rose to over 20 feet, covering Marine Drive near Stanwood.
Meanwhile, flooding on the nearby Skagit and Samish rivers is forecast to reach major flood stages on Friday and Saturday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
After the storm, temperatures should drop, increasing the possibility of lowland snow on Sunday and Monday, the weather service said. Though little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Below is a breakdown of what we're expecting through the weekend. Wet and unsettled weather will continue. The next round of rain is already approaching the Sound this afternoon & will continue to move inland throughout the night. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/5C8LOF2Ehi— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 31, 2020
It's hard to sum up everything going on in one graphic but we've attempted it! Here's what we're concerned about through early next week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/NlMYd1b9n6— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 30, 2020
ROAD CLOSURE: Be advised that in anticipation of significant rain & rising rivers North County Fire in conjunction with City of Stanwood we will be closing Marine Drive under the Hwy 532 bridge beginning Friday Jan 31st at approximately 9am until the threat of flooding subsides.— North County Fire/EM (@NCountyFireEMS) January 30, 2020
A flood watch has been issued for @SnoCounty rivers, Friday p.m. through Sunday a.m. Be prepared.— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) January 29, 2020
River forecasts: https://t.co/yauRiK0pXB;
Real-time flood info: https://t.co/jTRmEChfNx;
Hazard Viewer: https://t.co/NQMycpNtOn
Disaster Preparedness Guide: https://t.co/HfQ7qQMoFz pic.twitter.com/4lCnMEa4b3
