Stanwood woman charged in Burlington stabbing By Skagit Valley Herald staff Nov 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 29-year-old Stanwood woman was arraigned Friday in Skagit County Superior Court for allegedly stabbing a man Oct. 26 in Burlington.Irene Alvarado Becerra is facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.Police allege Alvarado Becerra and Ariana Janine Yazzie, 27, of Mount Vernon, stabbed and attempted to rob a man they lured to a Burlington location with a promise to sell him drugs. The man suffered a severe abdominal wound that required emergency surgery. He later picked Alvarado Becerra out of a photo lineup, court documents state.Alvarado Becerra is being held on $50,000 bail.Yazzie was charged Nov. 12 with one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery. More from this section Second suspect in Burlington stabbing charged Posted: 6 p.m. On the Beat Posted: 3 p.m. Court Report Posted: 9 a.m. News Files: Storm is just one worry Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Skagit County first responders do their part during flooding Posted: Nov. 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burlington Stabbing Arraigned Charges Irene Alvarado Becerra Ariana Janine Yazzie Robbery Stanwood Police Crime Criminal Law Assault Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets from Stanwood Camano News Tweets from Stanwood Camano News sports reporter Evan Caldwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.