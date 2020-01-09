A Stanwood woman died after her car slid on ice and crashed early Thursday.
Beatriz Dedios-Santana, 25, was driving northbound on Chuckanut Drive north of Edison around 1:30 a.m. when her 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt struck ice, according to the Washington State Patrol.
She then over-corrected and lost control, authorities said. The car hit a mailbox, rolled several times and came to rest off the roadway, according to the State Patrol.
Troopers said Dedios-Santana was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car. She was declared dead at the scene.
The roadway was closed four hours. It reopened just after 5 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.
Rolling multiple times. The driver of the vehicle was a woman in her mid 20’s and was not wearing her seatbelt resulting in her partially being ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.— Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) January 9, 2020
AR pic.twitter.com/0w4Y9JBvxJ
Update: 4400 block State Route 11. A red 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling northbound on SR 11. Slick roadway conditions possibly combined with speed appear to be contributing factors. The vehicle left the roadway to the west broadsiding before striking a mailbox and— Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) January 9, 2020
AR
