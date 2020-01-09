Beatriz DeDios-Santana

A Stanwood woman died after her car slid on ice and crashed early Thursday.

Beatriz Dedios-Santana, 25, was driving northbound on Chuckanut Drive north of Edison around 1:30 a.m. when her 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt struck ice, according to the Washington State Patrol.

She then over-corrected and lost control, authorities said. The car hit a mailbox, rolled several times and came to rest off the roadway, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers said Dedios-Santana was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car. She was declared dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed four hours. It reopened just after 5 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

