A Stanwood woman was killed and two others injured early Saturday when a driver struck the woman and two cars parked on the side of Interstate 5 in Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Jane I. Costello, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene along southbound I-5 just before Exit 189 to Highway 526, according to the State Patrol.
Authorities said Costello and a 57-year-old Granite Falls woman were standing next to their vehicles on the shoulder when a 25-year-old Marysville man driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup hit Costello and the parked vehicles.
The collision happened at about 12:36 a.m., according to the State Patrol.
Troopers arrested the suspect, Dakotah C. Allett, who was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide and illegal possession of prescription drugs, according to authorities and the online jail registry.
The Granite Falls woman standing outside a vehicle was injured by debris. The passenger in Allett's truck, a 39-year-old Mount Vernon man who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was also hurt, according to the State Patrol. Both were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.
The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.
