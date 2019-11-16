Police logo 1 Stanwood

A Stanwood woman was killed early Saturday when she crashed her car near Lake Ki.

Micaela Parker, 33, was eastbound in a red 2009 Toyota Rav4 on State Route 531 near 26th Avenue NW when she failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, according to the Washington State Patrol. Parker's car went down an embankment, through a fence and hit a building at 1:42 a.m Saturday.

Parker was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to the State Patrol. 

No other cars and people were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

