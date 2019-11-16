A Stanwood woman was killed early Saturday when she crashed her car near Lake Ki.
Micaela Parker, 33, was eastbound in a red 2009 Toyota Rav4 on State Route 531 near 26th Avenue NW when she failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, according to the Washington State Patrol. Parker's car went down an embankment, through a fence and hit a building at 1:42 a.m Saturday.
Parker was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to the State Patrol.
No other cars and people were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.
