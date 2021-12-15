Stanwood High School wrestling events last week were among the dozens postponed in the wake of a statewide COVID-19 outbreak connected to several recent tournaments.
The growing outbreak prompted the state Department of Health on Friday to issue new COVID health and safety guidance for wrestling and basketball.
As of Friday morning, the number of cases linked to the events is estimated to be more than 200. But the total was expected to continue to increase into a "very large" outbreak, Dr. Scott Lindquist, state Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases, said in a media briefing Wednesday.
The DOH, in collaboration with several local public health jurisdictions, is investigating the outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Three of the cases, and likely 10 more, have been confirmed as being caused by the omicron variant so far, Lindquist said.
At least 42 confirmed cases have been linked to Snohomish County wrestlers, according to the Snohomish Health District as of Thursday afternoon.
The Stanwood-Camano School District is one of 12 school districts, and at least 14 individual schools, in Snohomish County affected by the outbreak so far, according to the Snohomish Health District.
The five confirmed affected wrestling tournaments all happened on Dec. 4 and include:
- John Birbeck Invitational in Lacey
- Ed Arima Duals in Sumner
- Lady Jags Kickoff Tournament in Puyallup
- Yelm Girls Varsity in Yelm
- Davis High School Meet in Yakima
Four more are being investigated as “potential events of concern,” according to the Health District:
- Take Down Tiaras in Orting
- WIAA Everett Girls in Everett
- Snohomish JV Tournament in Snohomish
- Spud Walley Invitational in Sedro Woolley
The Stanwood girls and boys wrestling teams competed at some of the events. In all, schools in several counties have postponed events, including in Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom and Yakima counties. A high school in Oregon also sent participants.
“Over the coming days, local health jurisdictions will likely send out notifications to the impacted schools with further guidance for next steps,” officials said in a news release.
The Snohomish Health District is also investigating possible cases linked to other recent wrestling tournaments, so that list may grow.
“This is a dynamic situation and evolving investigation,” Snohomish Health District officials said in a news release. In response, the Health District has created a temporary website at snohd.org/wrestling with resources and information. Any relevant updates will be made weekdays on or around 3 p.m.
In response, Stanwood High has so far postponed the Dec. 15 boys wrestling match at Everett, the Dec. 16 home-opening scramble for the girls team and tournaments that were slated for Dec. 18.
DOH officials recommend anyone who attended these events as a participant, coach, official, support staff or spectator should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms or who tests positive should stay home from work, school, childcare or social activities.
“We have safety guidelines in place (for wrestling), but the question is with this new variant, are those going to be enough,” said Lindquist, adding that according to photos and videos from some of the wrestling events there were lots of people not wearing masks and social distancing while indoors.
“It looks like guidance wasn’t being followed,” he said.
On Friday, the state health officials updated the health and safety requirements for high-contact indoor sports, including wrestling and basketball.
Those changes, which were effective starting Friday, include:
- Required testing of all athletes, coaches, trainers, and support personnel, regardless of vaccination status.
- Increased testing frequency to three times per week. Among those screening tests, at least one must occur no sooner than the day before the competition; ideally, and whenever possible, the day of the event.
State health officials said they want to remind all indoor event spectators that, according to the state guidelines, masks are required and household groups should socially distance from each other while at an event.
“Omicron is a game-changer, but we know layered prevention measures slow the spread of COVID-19 in sports, schools, and communities.” said Lacy Fehrenbach, Deputy Secretary for the COVID-19 response. “Please get vaccinated, boosted, wear a well-fitting mask, and maintain your distance to help our kids stay healthy, stay in the game, and stay in school.”
However, Lindquist said that, as of last week, the chance of holding large indoor events such as Mat Classic state wrestling tournament in February in the Tacoma Dome “doesn’t look good.”
A friendly reminder for our students and spectators! Thank you for being diligent about proper mask wearing at our events. pic.twitter.com/GPgZb0MBxD— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) December 15, 2021
