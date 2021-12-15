Stanwood High School wrestling events have been postponed in the wake of a “very large” statewide COVID-19 outbreak connected to several recent tournaments.
The state Department of Health, in collaboration with several local public health jurisdictions, is investigating the outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of cases linked to the events is estimated to be between 80 and 90. But the total is expected to grow over the next day or two into a "very large" outbreak, Dr. Scott Lindquist, state Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases, said in a media briefing Wednesday.
Three of the cases, and likely 10 more, have been confirmed as being caused by the omicron variant so far, Lindquist said.
At least 33 confirmed cases have been linked to Snohomish County wrestlers, according to the Snohomish Health District.
The Stanwood-Camano School District is one of nine school districts, and 14 individual schools, in Snohomish County affected by the outbreak so far, according to the Snohomish Health District.
The affected wrestling tournaments all happened on Dec. 4 and include:
- John Birbeck Invitational in Lacey
- Ed Arima Duals in Sumner
- Lady Jags Kickoff Tournament in Puyallup
- Yelm Girls Varsity in Yelm
The Stanwood girls wrestling team competed at the Yelm tournament. In all, schools in several counties have postponed events, including in Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom and Yakima counties. A high school in Oregon also sent participants.
“Over the coming days, local health jurisdictions will likely send out notifications to the impacted schools with further guidance for next steps,” officials said in a news release.
The Snohomish Health District is also investigating possible cases linked to other recent wrestling tournaments, so that list may grow.
“This is a dynamic situation and evolving investigation,” Snohomish Health District officials said in a news release. In response, the Health District has created a temporary website at snohd.org/wrestling with resources and information. Any relevant updates will be made weekdays on or around 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, Stanwood High has postponed Wednesday's boys wrestling match at Everett and Thursday's home-opening scramble for the girls team.
DOH officials recommend anyone who attended these events as a participant, coach, official, support staff or spectator should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms or who tests positive should stay home from work, school, childcare or social activities.
“We have safety guidelines in place (for wrestling) ... but the question is with this new variant, are those going to be enough,” said Lindquist, adding that according to photos and videos from some of the wrestling events there were lots of people not wearing masks and social distancing while indoors.
“It looks like guidance wasn’t being followed,” he said.
Lindquist said health officials were continuing to meet Wednesday to investigate and to discuss if safety guidance for wrestling — and other indoor sports — needs to change.
The DOH has not made any recommendations yet as to what winter high school sports — wrestling, basketball and swimming — should do in the wake of this outbreak and the rise of the omicron variant.
Currently, masking is required for spectators attending indoor K-12 sport events, regardless of vaccination status, according to the state guidelines.
However, Lindquist said that, as of today, the chance of holding large indoor events such as Mat Classic state wrestling tournament in February in the Tacoma Dome “doesn’t look good.”
A friendly reminder for our students and spectators! Thank you for being diligent about proper mask wearing at our events. pic.twitter.com/GPgZb0MBxD— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) December 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.