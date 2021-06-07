More than half of the eligible people in the Stanwood ZIP code have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, the area recorded the lowest number of new virus cases last week since mid-October, according to Snohomish Health District data.
“Things will likely continue to look a little different for quite some time, but relief is on the horizon,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District. “In order to stay on this path to recovery — and avoid any possible detours — we all need to continue masking up until vaxed up.”
Countywide, about 61% of eligible Snohomish County residents have received at least one shot of a vaccine, according to estimates from the Snohomish Health District.
The highest vaccination rates — 65% to 69% — were recorded in ZIP codes near Lake Stevens, Edmonds, Bothell, Mill Creek and Mukilteo. Meanwhile, ZIP codes near Sultan, Arlington, Granite Falls, Gold Bar and Monroe have the lowest vaccination rates in Snohomish County, new data show.
The Stanwood ZIP code shows 50% eligible residents have received at least one dose.
It has been 500 days since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was identified in Snohomish County. In the 16 months since then, nearly 40,000 people in Snohomish County — roughly 1 in 20 residents — became reported cases. Based on the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s COVID-19 disease burden estimates that only 1 in 4 infections were reported, it’s possible that as many as 150,000 more residents may have been infected but not diagnosed, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Close to 2,000 people in Snohomish County have been hospitalized due to COVID and 591 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the county.
But after four waves, case counts are on the decline again. The number of outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths are slowing. State health officials credit the decline to people getting vaccinated.
Washington is on pace to reach 70% of eligible adults with one COVID-19 vaccine shot by June 30, state Deputy Secretary of Health Lacey Fehrenbach said during a Wednesday media briefing. Reaching the 70% threshold would trigger Gov. Jay Inslee to drop most of the state’s COVID restrictions on businesses and social activity. Otherwise, Inslee has said he will do so by June 30.
“I do want to make sure it’s crystal clear to the public, we absolutely do have the capacity and the supply to advance early, or reopen the economy early, but we need more people who are not vaccinated in that 16 or older category to step up and get vaccinated,” Fehrenbach said.
As of Wednesday, 63% of eligible people had received at least one shot. But the state’s daily average of vaccinations given is falling.
“We’re currently fifth in the state for the percentage of residents over 16 initiating vaccination, which is excellent progress,” Spitters said. “We’ve been dealing with this pandemic longer than any other county in the nation. I’m hopeful that Snohomish County can keep rallying together so we can get to the other side of this state of emergency soon. Although we may not completely eliminate COVID-19, high vaccination coverage can minimize its future impacts.”
Vaccination prizes
Washington will offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Inslee announces Thursday.
The incentive program, called “Shot of a Lifetime,” applies to those who start the vaccination process this month as well as residents who are already vaccinated. It includes giveaways such as lottery drawings totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets and video game systems.
Winners, selected from the Department of Health’s immunization database, will be decided each Tuesday and contacted based on the information they provided when they got vaccinated. Winners have 72 hours to respond to claim their prize.
“These generous programs will encourage more Washingtonians to take this life-saving vaccine,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “I hope people will see this as an opportunity to reopen even sooner than June 30 if we can stay motivated, stay informed and get more people vaccinated faster throughout the month of June.”
The prizes include:
- Cash: The Lottery will conduct one drawing for $250,000 every week for four weeks for all vaccinated individuals. At the end of the four weeks, there will be an additional, final drawing for a $1 million prize.
- Higher education assistance: Nearly $1 million will be dispersed directly to the public four-year universities and two-year community and technical colleges to run their own drawing for free tuition and expenses for vaccinated students. The state will also be offering 30 prizes of one year of tuition college credits to 12–17-year-olds through the Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET program). These credits will go directly to families.
- Tickets: Alaska Airlines (2), Seattle Mariners (4), Seattle Sounders (4), Seattle Storm (10), Seattle Seahawks (4), Seattle Kraken,
- Technology: Xboxs, Nintendo Switches, Google Nests and Amazon Echo Dots.
Local COVID data
In Snohomish County, the infection rate dropped to 103 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 131 cases per 100,000 residents last week and 227 in early May.
Snohomish County’s hospitalization rate recently fell to 3.3, per the most recent state data.
Stanwood recorded six new cases during last week — the lowest since early October, according to Snohomish Health District data released Monday.
On Camano Island, there were seven new cases detected last week, up from four detected during the previous week, according to the most recently available Island County Public Health data.
In Island County, the COVID infection rate continued marching downward, falling to 44.4 cases per 100,000 people from the prior two-week period, according to the state Department of Health.
The hospitalization rate in Island County is stable at 3.5 people hospitalized per 100,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.