It was supposed to be a momentous, boisterous, historic day.
But instead of 200 or so students eagerly exploring the brand new Church Creek Campus, the first day of school Thursday will be mostly quiet.
“It’ll definitely be heartbreaking not seeing all the faces on the first day,” Church Creek Campus Principal Ryan Ovenell said. “We had been planning for this day for years.”
Most students will start their year with remote learning with hopes of being able to return for in-person learning as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
A few students may show up Thursday for prearranged meetings with staff, who have spent the past few weeks moving into the 44,000-square-foot building.
While construction continues on the new Stanwood High School building to the east, the Church Creek Campus had always been scheduled to open Sept. 3.
The campus — part of the $147.5 million construction project at the high school — is home to the district’s alternative learning programs: Lincoln Hill High School, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School, a parent partnership homeschool program.
Colacurcio Bros. construction company in Blaine won the project with the lowest bid of $19.2 million.
The building replaces the current Lincoln Hill space — an old elementary school — and brings in the Saratoga School, which was housed in aging buildings near Stanwood Middle School.
“We know that students will get in there at some point,” Ovenell said. “We have these classrooms and programs and spaces that we haven’t had before. We want to use them.”
Lincoln Hill High and Lincoln Academy provide an alternative learning environment for students who find that the traditional school setting is not for them. The school offers several different paths for students to take to earn a diploma.
At the new Church Creek Campus, Lincoln Hill students enter from the north, which features a dedicated parking lot.
At the nexus of the new Lincoln Hill, just inside the secure entrance, students, staff and family will find the commons area to the right, resources (counseling, student advocates, libraries) straight ahead and eight classrooms sprinkled throughout.
There are five general education classrooms and three specialized classrooms: science, art, and career and technical education (CTE).
The dedicated science and art classrooms are an upgrade over the old space in the converted elementary school, Ovenell said.
“It wasn’t well-suited for students to explore science in a way that others get to,” he said. “Having the art room with a large, well-lit space and new equipment like a kiln where students can be creative is very special.”
The new addition of a CTE classroom allows students to explore the skills trades using the Core Plus curriculum, overseen by the Manufacturing Industrial Council and donated by Boeing.
“We have an increasing number of students going to post-secondary training, but we also have a good cohort of students that go right into the workforce,” Ovenell said. “We need to be able to give kids basic skills and the experience to investigate skills out there that local light manufacturing companies need.”
The CTE classes offered this year are already full, Ovenell added.
In the middle of the Church Creek Campus building is a new multi-use gym and kitchen that can serve lunches for students, something not available at the old campus. When allowed by health officials, community groups and teams can access the gym through a dedicated entrance.
To the south of the gym is the Saratoga School wing, where teachers assist families in providing a well-rounded educational experience for their home-schooled children. Saratoga is accessed from its own parking lot and entrance.
Upon entering, a parent meeting room, office and resource library greet families. Down the hall are bathrooms, classrooms, a lab and a door to outside play equipment.
“We’re very grateful because there are very few communities in the state that have supported alternative learning environments with new purpose-built buildings,” Ovenell said. “We just look forward to the day the kids can come back and fill the halls.”
