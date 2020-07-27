Elizabeth Callaghan is Stanwood's new mayor — and at 33 years old, the youngest in city history.
The Stanwood City Council selected her in a 4-3 vote Thursday night, and she was sworn in on Friday to lead the city of more than 7,100 residents.
During the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Dianne White welcomed Callaghan as Stanwood's second woman mayor. White was the first. Callaghan joined the council nine years ago at age 24 as possibly the youngest council member in city history.
The vote was cast in three close rounds to narrow the field between council members Callaghan, Rob Johnson and Sid Roberts. Leonard Kelley resigned as mayor July 6, citing health reasons. Callaghan will complete Kelley’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
“I would give it all I’ve got,” Callaghan told the council.
She said she applied to become mayor to serve the community, using skills and knowledge from 10 years on the Planning Commission or the City Council. She’s served on the Public Safety, Community Development and Public Works council committees.
When the council discussed the three applicants for mayor, Roberts asked if they had time to do the job well.
Callaghan teaches history and mentors new teachers at Grace Academy, a private Christian school in Marysville. She said COVID-19 restrictions on schools would allow her to teach from home, have flexible hours with afternoons open for city business during the rest of the 18-month term.
As mayor, she wants to move forward with the times but keep Stanwood’s old-time charm.
“Those small town things are what brings people here and keeps people here,” she said. “As mayor, I want to enrich everything we like about living in a small town.”
Callaghan’s first goal is to make meetings and communication more accessible to the public.
"It would be my top priority to work on communication, so people know how to be involved,” she said.
Callaghan thinks people don’t know how to get involved or how to communicate with city officials or participate in citizens' comments. They can be intimidated because they don’t know city procedures or that they can go to workshops and committee meetings.
“I’m a firm believer that if people are educated, they’re more apt to be involved,” she said.
She’d also like to see a parks department with a parks director. It’s vital to look at the parks because of the amount we’ve purchased to build out, she said.
“I’m excited about the parks yet to open and new equipment at Church Creek ... but worried about long-term maintenance,” Callaghan said.
She’d like to see the city use parks as a source of funding, with tournaments at Heritage Park. The city could host events, charge fees and provide a service and would need a parks department with staff to manage that.
“What can I do in the next 18 months to make it a possibility for the next mayor?” she said.
At the end of her term, she'll evaluate what she’s accomplished and what to do next.
The mayor attends and presides over Council meetings but does not vote, except in the case of a tie. The mayor can veto the Council's actions, but the veto can be overridden by a majority plus one of the entire Council. Stanwood’s city administrator serves under the mayor to oversee city administrative and policies, allowing the mayor to focus on policy development and political leadership, according to the city.
The Stanwood mayor earns $1,500 a month.
The Council will decide at Sept. 10 who will fill Callaghan’s vacant council seat, with the submission deadline set at Aug. 16. For more information about applying for the council seat, visit stanwoodwa.org or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.