The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how the state Democrats will be selecting delegates for state and national conventions.
The Democratic Party canceled all in-person caucuses and county conventions. The Washington State Democratic Party has a new online delegate selection process replacing the legislative district and congressional district caucuses.
Currently, the state convention is still scheduled for June 12-14 when delegates will be chosen to attend the national convention, which has also been changed.
The Democratic National Committee said last week it was postponing its July convention until the week of Aug. 17 because of the pandemic.
The Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden, who edged Sen. Bernie Sanders 37.9%-36.5% in Washington's presidential primary on March 10, said last week that he could see the convention being held online to keep people safe.
For those seeking to become a Democratic delegate, visit waelectioncenter.com and register by April 24. Precinct committee officers will vote on delegates between April 26 and May 3.
