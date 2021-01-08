Health officials Friday administered the first COVID-19 vaccines on Camano Island.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue and WhidbeyHealth gave the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to residents at two adult care facilities on the island, CIFR spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said.
The first vaccine recipient was Mary Jane Dunbar.
"We're incredibly excited to have the first COVID vaccinations being given on Camano Island for our residents, especially our vulnerable populations," CIFR chief Levon Yengoyan said in a statement. "We're committed to finding ways to make the vaccine more available for our residents. We're working with Island County and WhidbeyHealth, and we're going to make that happen."
In the Stanwood-Camano area, residents and staff of Josephine Caring Community began receiving the vaccine late last month. Residents' second dose is expected Jan. 17.
First responders with North County Fire and EMS in Stanwood and Camano Island Fire and Rescue also started getting doses.
North County fire chief John Cermak said about 50% of the staff have received the vaccine as of Tuesday, with more happening daily.
Mishler said Tuesday that about two-thirds of the CIFR crews have been vaccinated with more expected later in the week.
About half of the 40,000 Snohomish County residents in the first group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will have be given doses by the end of the week, health officials said Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, more than 11,000 people in Snohomish County received the first dose of a COVID vaccine. Another 8,000 doses should be administered this week, Snohomish Health District health officer Dr. Chris Spitters said at a media briefing Tuesday. There are about 820,000 people in Snohomish County, but those younger than 16 are not recommended to receive the vaccine.
“Like any new process, it takes time to achieve a velocity of vaccine administration that will permit vaccination to be completed in a reasonable amount of time,” Spitters said.
The first doses are going to people in group 1A: health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care homes, and some first responders.
“That just speaks to the difficulty of … getting the capacity to administer (vaccines) up,” Spitters said. “We're on our way. We're making progress, but like any process, it takes a while to reach full speed.”
On Wednesday, the state Department of Health outlined those the next phase of vaccinations.
Snohomish County currently has 40 vaccine providers and another 50 providers have applications pending, Spitters said.
“That will increase capacity in the traditional existing health care system,” he said.
When Phase B goes into effect — likely in February — there will be four tiers of prioritization of vaccinating:
- Tier 1: People age 70 or older and people age 50 or older living in multi-generational households.
- Tier 2: High-risk critical workers age 50 or older in congregate settings, including grocery stores, correctional facilities, public transit, schools, agriculture, etc.
- Tier 3: People age 16-70 with two or more underlying health conditions.
- Tier 4: High-risk critical workers in congregate settings — like Tier 2 — under age 50 and staff and volunteers of all ages in congregate living facilities.
The state also released an online tool for people to determine their vaccine eligibility. Currently, the tool only works for determining if people are eligible for Phase 1. It is expected to expand on Jan. 18.
See the phases, timeline and who qualifies here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.