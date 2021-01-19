Stanwood isn’t letting a pandemic slow it down.
“2021 is going to be a busy, active year. Lots of projects,” Stanwood Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan said at Thursday’s annual State of the City and Chamber event, which took place virtually this year.
Park upgrades, new trails, a city beautification plan, faster internet connections and streamlined city services are some of the initiatives underway, she said.
With the help of a community survey a year ago, she and the Stanwood City Council have boiled down the 2021 efforts into four key areas: Supporting a sustainable local economy, enriching parks and recreation opportunities, making safe streets and improving public engagement.
“I’m excited about those things because they are topics I’m constantly asked about,” Callaghan said, adding that they will help the city guide them in decision making, grant opportunities and more. "It'll be helpful to have a clarified, unified vision."
Efforts have begun to improve parks and recreation opportunities. The first phase of the Port Susan trail is nearly complete, and the second phase should start in a few months.
The next step will take the trail from 92nd Avenue NW, near QFC, south around Irvine Slough to Hamilton Landing Park.
Hamilton Landing Park is scheduled to be built out in 2021, complete with a boat launch, parking lot, playground and picnic area around the base of the iconic Hamilton smokestack.
Across town, work on improving Heritage Park is underway.
Crews from Taylor’s Excavators Inc. in Stanwood are installing drainage on the baseball fields. But that’s just the start.
The city plans to develop and expand the 56-acre Heritage Park into a tournament-quality sports field complex, with more parking, a new playground, pickleball courts, basketball courts and a multi-use field. Plans call for two open lawn sunning meadows, more restrooms and a new off-leash dog park.
These projects come on the heels of upgrades in 2020 — a new playground at Church Creek Park, a new 1.5 million-gallon steel water reservoir and a redeveloped Viking Way, connecting 88th and 92nd avenues.
“Viking Way … is gorgeous,” Callaghan said. “I know it’s a street, and it’s probably something silly to be excited about, but it’s beautiful.”
The council approved a city beautification action plan last year, setting in motion an effort to redevelop 271st St NW and surrounding streets from east downtown to west downtown.
“It’s an exciting vision to make Stanwood that much more beautiful,” said Callaghan, adding that the plan calls for more public art, landscaping and decorations in addition to possibly redesigning streets. “The goal is to provide an opportunity for people to be shopping, recreating, enjoying their time in town.”
For example, the redeveloped Heritage Park is geared toward hosting events and tournaments throughout the year, attracting people who then shop downtown, use the trails and explore the area, Callaghan said.
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce President Judy Williams said the planned upgrades are exciting to the business community.
“Bringing people into the community each weekend will be a boon,” she said.
Callaghan and Williams said the Stanwood area also continues to see more people move to the area.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for our community to grow with more folks offering services that we need in our area,” Williams said.
Snohomish County council member Nate Nehring, who represents the north county area, said more people are moving out of the city to the more affordable Stanwood-Arlington-Marysville areas.
“If you think of the live-work-play lifestyle, we’re missing the work part,” Nehring said. However, the Cascade Industrial Center — a large industrial area near the Arlington Airport — could bring up to 25,000 jobs to the region.
“The goal is to build family-wage jobs in the community,” Nehring said.
To prepare for the growth, the state plans this year to start building a new interchange on Interstate 5 at 136th St. NW, south of Smokey Point.
“That should relieve pressure on other congestion in the area,” Nehring said.
As more people move north, they are also choosing to shop local, according to data from the state Department of Revenue and the city of Stanwood. The city tallied about $450,000 more in taxable retail sales collections in 2020 than in 2019, City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
"More are shopping local," Ferguson said. "People stepped up and supported the community."
Meanwhile, local officials said they are excited to build on the community enthusiasm by potentially hosting events later this year.
“We were disappointed we had to cancel so many events (in 2020),” Callaghan said. “While all of that is hard, it provided opportunities on how we can adapt. I see people taking the challenge (of the pandemic) and making something great. Business owners are changing their business models to be successful. It’s great to see.”
Meanwhile, the work underway in 2021 will only help in the years to come, she said.
"There's still work to be done, but were looking at continuing to be a growing community," Callaghan said. "These projects this year are the seeds of things for people to enjoy for years and years and years."
