Staff at state parks are forging new trails through a landscape that is changing along with the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’ve found three new ways to offer creative learning experiences all year. Even in winter, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the parks, online or in person.
- Educational Ranger YouTube videos are available online anytime.
- Adventure Lab guides people through the state parks in Island County with a cellphone app.
- Virtual Fieldtrips give teachers a chance to teleport a classroom on an online field trip produced live by staff at select state parks. Field trips help students have adventures in the parks, even if they can’t visit in person.
Ranger YouTube Videos
Park interpreters have created videos that take students on journeys to learn about Washington’s vast natural resources and cultural heritages, including at Camano's two state parks.
They explore topics like giant trees, marine mammals, volcanoes, earthquakes and ancient life in sand dunes. Cultural heritage videos show the Cowlitz Tribe Camas harvest and mandala making at the Hindu spring festival. Some videos show footage from live past concerts, like old-time songs in the boathouse at Cama Beach State Park or Puerto Rican music at Taylor Barn at Millersylvania State Park.
People can watch the prerecorded videos anytime. If it’s raining, instead of going to the park, people can watch videos and learn about tidepools, otters, rocks or owls. Then when they go to the park, they’ll know more about what they see.
There are two ways to get to the videos.
Search YouTube for Washington State Parks and scroll through the offerings. Or try searching Flipgrid, a learning platform for educators and families to find videos and programs on a variety of topics including international offerings beyond the state parks. A consortium of educators use the Flipgrid platform to search for specific topics.
Washington State Parks has a searchable page on Flipgrid at tinyurl.com/WAParksFlipgrid. Scroll or search for topics and age groups to find videos of interest. Then click through to videos, which reside on the WashingtonStateParks page on YouTube.
Adventure Lab
Outdoor enthusiasts can go on digital adventures while out roaming Island County’s 10 state parks. Guided by a cellphone app, people can follow trails and solve questions using clues around them. It’s similar to geocaching.
Families and groups can tackle challenges together and share fun time outdoors, while getting to know the unique features of each park.
Download the official app to an iPhone or Android phone at labs.geocaching.com.
At the park, the app will guide adventurers through the process of finding clues, solving puzzles, answering questions and completing Adventure Labs, one park at a time.
There are no glitzy prizes, but participants will be rewarded with outdoor fun, testing their skills and learning about the parks.
Participating parks are:
- Cama Beach Historical State Park: Learn about its restored 1930s cabins.
- Camano Island State Park: Learn how it was built in a day in the 1940s.
- Deception Pass State Park: Learn about its beginning in the early 1900s during a tough era.
- Joseph Whidbey State Park: Learn about the man behind the name and explore the shoreline.
- Ebey’s Landing: Walk the bluff to see why people have come here for thousands of years.
- Fort Ebey State Park: Learn about Puget Sound’s coastal defense in World War II.
- Fort Casey Historical State Park: Learn what it meant to be a coastal defense soldier or lighthouse keeper.
- Keystone Spit: Learn how the spit was formed and walk by the water.
- South Whidbey State Park: Explore one of the last remnants of old-growth forest on Whidbey Island.
- Possession Point State Park: Learn about ecosystems and take in views of Puget Sound.
A Discover Pass is required for vehicles to enter state parks. Day passes are $10 and annual passes are $30. Passes can be purchased in a park at either a self-service kiosk or a welcome center or at discoverpass.wa.gov where there’s also a list of free days when no pass is needed.
Upcoming free days are Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, and Jan. 17, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Virtual field trips
Some state parks offer custom-made virtual field trips, especially for classrooms. Teachers can contact participating parks and request a field trip. Teachers choose topics, then park staff creates a program and takes the class on a virtual field trip in real time. Parks staff can answer questions as they go along.
“The new program was born from the park closure of 2020 in the COVID environment,” said Ryan Karlson, interpretive program manager with the Washington State Parks & Recreation Commission.
All of a sudden, park programming didn’t have an audience. While the commission wanted to get involved in virtual programming, there wasn’t time with everything else going on.
Suddenly with time on their hands, interpretive staff with technical expertise created online possibilities.
“What we really have is a series of pilots going on. Select parks have interpretive staff that can turn the corner on connectivity,” Karlson said. “We’re getting our feet wet in virtual programming. … We’re able to portal the classroom into a park.”
Staff at a few parks are piloting the program. These are the locations that have staff with technological know-how in parks that have good wifi to support a virtual field trip. It doesn’t work if the field trip follows a trail around a turn and loses connection — and the class.
Teachers can contact the park directly. Programs are tailored around what the park has to offer.
“We ask the teacher what they’re looking for. The teachers are reaching out to enhance what they’re teaching,” Karlson said. “Strategically, we’re trying to target students who don’t have access to the state parks, to bring some of that state park’s cultural experience where they are."
Participating state parks are Deception Pass, Ginkgo Petrified Forest, Mount St. Helens, and seven state parks on central Whidbey Island. Find details and contact information at parks.state.wa.us/1197/Virtual-Learning-Opportunities-in-Parks
