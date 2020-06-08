Most beaches in Puget Sound and the Strait of Juan de Fuca opened for recreational clam, mussel, and oyster harvest on Monday.
Other areas will open later in the summer as previously planned by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Opening this year has taken longer than expected due to COVID-19 related challenges and public health considerations, said Camille Speck, Puget Sound intertidal bivalve manager for WDFW.
“It took a lot of coordination, but we are happy to have found a way to work with communities and access managers to provide harvest opportunity and the enjoyment that comes from a day out on the beach,” Speck siad. “We are also happy to announce some season shifts and extensions on a number of beaches to help make up for opportunity lost during the unprecedented coronavirus closures.”
WDFW is asking for cooperation from shellfish harvesters to reduce risk. Because some popular parks are operating with reduced staffing and may have limitations on parking, harvesters should check for current conditions at the park they intend to visit and adhere to health authorities’ advice for physical distancing.
Clam, mussel, and oyster harvesting seasons are beach specific in Puget Sound. Harvesters are encouraged to check current seasons at wdfw.wa.gov/places-to-go/shellfish-beaches. Unless noted online, most public beaches revert to the original 2020 season rules.
In all areas of Puget Sound, harvesters are limited to the daily bag limit of up to 40 clams, not to exceed 10 pounds in the shell, and 18 oysters per person, removed from the shell on the beach and shells left at the same approximate tide height where they were harvested. Shucked oyster shells provide critical habitat for young oysters.
A valid 2020-21 combination license, shellfish license, or Fish Washington license is required to participate in the fishery.
Skagit River closing to sockeye fishing
The Skagit River will close to sockeye fishing June 16 to July 15 due to low projected returns, fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday.
With an expected return of as many as 13,242 or as few as 8,056, forecasted returns of wild Skagit sockeye are the lowest they’ve been in the last five years and potentially below fishery manager’s broodstock goals.
The closure begins at the Highway 536 bridge in Mount Vernon to Gilligan Creek. The river remains open for gamefish fisheries. For more information, click here.
