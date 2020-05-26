Washington’s jobless rate exploded to a record 15.4% in April, and the state’s economy lost 527,000 jobs last month as a result of the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s the highest jobless rate the state has seen since it started keeping comparable records in the 1970s.
April’s rate, released Wednesday by the state’s Employment Security Department, is a significant jump from March’s 5.1%, though officials had warned April’s numbers would more truly reflect the widespread closing of restaurants and other businesses that started in mid-March. February’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.
The previous record was 12.2% in November 1982, said Paul Turek, an economist for the department.
“The April jobs report numbers confirm what we already expected based on the record number of individuals who have filed for unemployment benefits since March 7,” Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a statement. “These losses are likely to continue into May, with a shift coming the other direction as our economy gradually reopens.”
April jobless rates for each county will be released this week, according to the ESD. The unemployment rate in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett region was 14.5%.
Initial regular unemployment claims filed by Snohomish County residents increased 29% from 11,677 during the week of May 3-9 to 15,028 during the week of May 10-16.
Statewide during the week of May 10-16, there were 138,733 initial regular unemployment claims and 1,670,580 total claims, according to the ESD. Officials said they think some portion of the high numbers from the past week are due to an increase in fraudulent claims and is looking into how best to correct for that in future reporting cycles.
ESD paid out over $1.01 billion — an increase of almost $256 million from the previous week — for 565,764 individual claims. Since the week ending March 7, when COVID-19 job losses began, there have been more than 1.9 million initial claims filed, and people have collected nearly $3.8 billion.
“Since the beginning of this crisis, the Employment Security Department has been laser focused on getting money into the hands of Washingtonians as quickly as possible through our unemployment system and expanding those who are eligible for those benefits,” LeVine said.
Gov. Jay Inslee has already eased some restrictions across the state, allowing the resumption of existing construction, fishing and golf, and the reopening of most state parks, as well as curbside pickup for retail sales.
Last month, private sector employment decreased by 498,500 while the public sector lost 28,500 jobs. All industry sectors in the state saw losses last month, with the largest drops seen in leisure and hospitality, construction, retail trade and education and health services.
The national unemployment rate for April was 14.7%, bringing the running total of American job losses to 38.6 million, the U.S. Labor Department reported. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the unemployment rate could peak in May or June at 20% to 25% — a level unseen since the depths of the Great Depression in the 1930s.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June period, by far the worst quarterly contraction on record.
