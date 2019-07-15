Washington state sued the U.S. Navy last week over its expansion of jet operations on Whidbey Island.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a news release announcing the lawsuit on July 9 that Navy officials failed to adequately consider the effect that additional noisy flights would have on people or wildlife.
“The Navy has an important job, and it’s critical that their pilots and crews have the opportunity to train,” Ferguson said in the release. “That does not relieve the federal government of its obligation to follow the law and avoid unnecessary harm to our health and natural resources.”
In March, the Navy authorized an expansion of its Growler program — aircraft that fly low in order to jam enemy communications — to nearly 100,000 take-offs and landings per year for the next 30 years.
The Navy’s public affairs office said it does not comment on litigation.
The March decision was the final step in a years-long process to prepare a required environmental impact statement, or EIS, to gradually add 36 more EA-18G Growler jets by 2022 to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island — and the personnel needed to maintain and operate them.
As part of the deal, the Navy agreed to provide money for historic preservation on Whidbey Island in an effort to mitigate the additional flight operations that will come with new jets, including improvements to facilities at its Ault Field and at Outlying Landing Field Coupeville. The Navy said they will also take various steps to reduce jet noise, including using new technologies to quiet the engines and improve the precision of landing.
Citizens of the Ebey’s Reserve (COER) also filed suit against the Navy under the National Environmental Policy Act, amplifying the voices of islanders who have been fighting to halt Navy training at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island for decades.
“It changes everything for us,” COER director and litigation lead Paula Spina said after the filing. “If it was just us filing, maybe the Whidbey News-Times would be reporting on it. (The state has) a much bigger megaphone than we could ever achieve.”
Longtime Lopez Island resident Rhea Miller and current chair of the Sound Alliance Board on Lopez Island said she dealt with the sound of EA-6B Prowlers silently for years. But when the Navy added Growlers to the mix, Miller said it marked an “exponential” increase in noise.
“Our ultimate goal is to convince the Navy this is an inappropriate place to base jets for training purposes,” Spina said.
In addition, Ferguson said, the noise could have serious effects on nearby residents and wildlife.
In 2017, the Washington Department of Health provided feedback to the Navy on noise levels around the Whidbey Island airfields, outlining how exposure to noise levels similar to those at the naval air station could cause negative health impacts, including sleep disturbance, cognitive impairment and cardiovascular disease, according to Ferguson.
Quinault Indian Nation President Fawn Sharp said in the news release that there needs to be a balance between national security and environmental preservation.
“Unregulated, unrestrained noise pollution from increased military training operations presents a clear threat to the health and solitude of our state’s fragile ecosystems, treaty protected resources and endangered species,” she said.
The state’s lawsuit alleges violations of the National Environmental Protection Act and the federal Administrative Procedure Act. Ferguson said he intended to add claims under the Endangered Species Act.
Members of Congress who represent the region have decided not to comment on the lawsuit, instead focusing on legislation addressing the problem.
“I will continue to work in Congress to address the impacts of jet noise on local communities,” U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen-D, Wash., said in a statement issued Wednesday. “The House (National Defense Authorization Act) includes provisions I authored to conduct real-time noise monitoring around Navy installations, make noise mitigation available for homes near bases and increase budget authority for engine noise reduction research.”
He said these provisions would allocate funding in noise reduction technology and noise mitigation for the community.
“The lawsuit has no impact on my work in Congress,” he said Thursday in a phone interview.
Larsen has expressed concern in the past with the Navy’s plan to concentrate Growlers around NAS Whidbey and requested answers about its decision-making process.
“The announcement of the Navy’s preferred alternative represents a significant increase in both flights and noise, particularly for areas around the outlying field in Coupeville,” he said in a June 25, 2018 news release.
On Thursday, he said that the answers he received were “wanting,” but said he didn’t recall details of the Navy’s response.
The provisions Larsen mentioned in his recent statement are similar to those in an amendment championed by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., in the Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act.
Cantwell’s amendment requires real-time noise monitoring at NAS Whidbey and at the Outlying Field near Coupeville, and provides for $1 million in funding, said Reid Walker, spokesperson for Cantwell.
The act passed the senate June 27, and is awaiting action in the House.
A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said she doesn’t comment on pending legislation, but said she will continue to work with residents and the Navy to ensure both the residents and the Navy have their voices heard on this issue.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.