Weather Alert
...TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL
WASHINGTON COAST, STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA COAST, AND SAN JUAN
ISLANDS...
* UPDATES... Observed tsunami wave heights from this afternoon
have been added.
* LOCAL IMPACTS...
A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be
hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is
occuring. Widespread inundation is NOT expected.
* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS...
If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach
and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to
watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local
emergency officials
Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which
could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.
The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.
* FORECAST TSUNAMI DURATION...The waves are expected to continue
for several hours.
* FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS...
One to three feet.
* OBSERVED TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS FROM EARLIER...
Neah Bay, WA 0.9 ft / 28 cm
La Push, WA 1.1 ft / 34 cm
Westport, WA 0.5 ft / 15 cm
Port Angeles, WA 0.8 ft / 25 cm
* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION...
An underwater volcanic eruption occurred at 827 PM PST on Jan 14
2022, centered near the Tonga Islands
This product will be updated as new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for
further information and updates.
This Google Earth image from state Department of Ecology documents shows the grid-like fish farm off the shore of Hope Island in southwest Skagit County. The state Department of Fish & Wildlife will allow Cooke Aquaculture to raise steelhead at the site.
The state Supreme Court published a unanimous decision by its nine judges Thursday to uphold the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s approval of steelhead farming in Puget Sound.
The environment groups Wild Fish Conservancy, Center for Biological Diversity, Center for Food Safety, and Friends of the Earth have been fighting the state’s decision to allow steelhead farming since early 2020.
At issue is the plan of international seafood company Cooke Aquaculture to switch from raising nonnative Atlantic salmon at net pens in the region to raising native steelhead trout at the facilities.
The state moved to end Atlantic salmon farming after a Cooke Aquaculture net pen near Cypress Island in Skagit County collapsed in August 2017.
The collapse allowed the nonnative Atlantic salmon to get into the Puget Sound habitats of other species, including Endangered Species Act-protected wild salmon and steelhead.
Meanwhile, Fish and Wildlife has continued taking steps to enable Cooke Aquaculture to make the transition to steelhead farming, including at its remaining facility in Skagit County, near Hope Island west of La Conner.
