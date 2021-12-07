Stanwood and Camano are set to retain the same representation after the state Supreme Court on Friday said a plan adopted by the Washington Redistricting Commission “substantially complied” with statutory deadlines, and declined to adopt a new redistricting plan for the state.
“This is not a situation in which the Supreme Court must step in because the Commission has failed to agree on a plan it believes complies with state and federal requirements,” the justices wrote. “The court concludes that the primary purpose of achieving a timely redistricting plan would be impeded, not advanced, by rejecting the Commission’s completed work.”
The five-page order was signed by all nine justices, and it returns the issue to the Redistricting Commission for any final steps necessary before sending new political maps to the Legislature. If lawmakers want to make changes, they must do so within the first 30 days of the legislative session, which starts Jan. 10, and any change must be approved by a two-thirds vote in each chamber.
The new map keeps the Stanwood-Camano area in U.S. House District 2, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington. Under the new map, District 2 would cover all of Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties as well as the western portion of Snohomish County.
The map also keeps the Stanwood-Camano area in state legislative District 10, which is represented by state representative Greg Gilday (R-Camano Island), state Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, and state Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor. Under the new map, District 10 continues to include all of Island County, southern portions of Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
The Redistricting Commission consisted of four voting members — two Democrats and two Republicans — appointed by legislative caucus leaders.
By law, at least three of the four had to agree on new political maps by Nov. 15. After going into a scheduled public meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. the night of the deadline, the commissioners went into closed-door caucuses, which drew criticism. They then voted hastily just before midnight without showing the maps they just voted on.
Commissioners defended their chaotic final hours of work at a news conference last month, saying it was hampered by a late 2020 Census, limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and technological issues such as crashing computers.
But all four commissioners agreed the tardy maps that were ultimately produced had their full support and should be considered by the Supreme Court justices.
In a document released along with the order, the court noted that the commissioners vote for the plan came before the constitutional deadline and that they missed their statutory deadline to transmit the plan to the Legislature by 13 minutes.
“Given all of the work the commission did, and given that it only missed the statutory deadline by 13 minutes, the court concluded that the commission substantially complied with the statute,” according to the court document.
The redrawn maps for the 10 U.S. House districts and 49 state legislative districts will be in place for the next decade, starting with the 2022 midterm elections.
See more about the new maps at redistricting.wa.gov. Redistricting occurs once every 10 years to account for changing populations.
