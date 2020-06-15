Washington’s schools chief said he expects districts to return to in-person learning next school year as long as they adhere to an array of requirements and public health guidelines.
However, Stanwood-Camano school officials said it seems unlikely at current enrollment levels that the district can meet the requirements to allow full-time, in-person school in the fall.
On Thursday, Chris Reykdal, state superintendent of public instruction, released a 55-page planning guide for reopening schools across the state. It requires that 6 feet of social distance is maintained all school day, that everyone wear masks, that daily health screenings are given upon entering schools and that the number of students gathering for meals and assemblies is limited.
“Parents are going to have to be patient,” Stanwood-Camano superintendent Jean Shumate said Friday. “This is just a start, and we have lots of work to do to find out what school in the fall will look like.”
According to the planning guide, districts unable to meet the new requirements can build on three options: Split or rotating schedules with continuous remote learning; phased-in opening with continuous remote learning or 100% remote learning.
“If you just do the math, you can’t physically maintain the social distancing requirements in our buildings,” said Maurene Stanton, district executive director of human resources.. “We don't believe we would be able to have all kids come back at once. I think we’d have to do a hybrid option of some in-person and some remote learning.”
Reykdal and Gov. Jay Inslee said the hope is to open schools in the fall to in-person learning.
"It is not a guarantee and will not look the same in every school," Inslee messaged via Twitter.
The guidance also directs districts to plan for a surge in COVID-19 cases, saying they "must be prepared to shift from in person, face-to-face instruction to continuous remote learning should they need to close school facilities in the short- or long-term."
That is just one piece of the massive planning job now underway in Stanwood-Camano and the 294 other school districts across the state.
Locally, school officials plan to survey staff and parents and start meeting with a 34-person committee of staff and community members.
“Parents, staff from every grade level, staff from all operations areas — transportation, custodial, secretarial — will all help create a comprehensive plan,” Stanton said.
The committee, which contains several subcommittees of even more staff and community members examining specific areas affected by the decisions, will present their results to the School Board in early August.
“We don’t want our parents to wait until the start of school to know what’s going on, so we will be working through July,” said Stanton, adding that school districts expected more specific guidance from the state superintendent.
The Stanwood-Camano district is exploring a wide range of options, such as repurposing larger areas such as libraries and gyms as classrooms to maintain social distance, reducing electives to focus on core classes and keeping students in classrooms for lunch.
“But every decision is related,” Stanton said. “It becomes a domino effect of pros and cons.”
Stanwood-Camano schools closed March 11 as the first COVID-19 cases were reported locally. Inslee announced April 6 that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year, and students would work remotely.
“We share the OSPI’s interest to return to school as close to normal as is possible, to the extent that it can be done safely. However, we question if social distancing guidelines can truly be met in many schools across our state, given typical class sizes,” Washington Education Association President Larry Delaney said in a statement. “The OSPI recommendations, paired with those from the Departments of Health and Labor and Industries, provide broad parameters that could allow our schools to open in a way that protects health and safety while recognizing the need for a hybrid model as a very real option in many areas.”
Even in a hybrid model in the fall where students attend school some of the time, teachers still need to continue providing regular distance learning.
“We have learned a lot about remote learning this spring,” said Stanton, adding that teachers will continue training to improve the virtual experience. “We know that nothing is as good as a teacher teaching face-to-face with kids, but this is where we’re at now.”
