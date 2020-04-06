New data shows Washington may be “flattening the curve.”
The state may have reached “peak resource use” on April 2, according to the latest analysis from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The IHME models suggest the state hit a high of 972 hospital beds in use on April 2 — well below the 4,907 beds available. The deaths-per-day from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to drop, as well, according to the model.
However, much of the rest of the nation continues to struggle to limit the impact of the virus on hospital systems.
The IHME model, which adjusts daily to new data, now estimates the national death toll will be around 82,000. Deaths-per-day should peak later in April and the U.S. hospital bed shortage should hit about 36,600 beds, according to the model.
The data is part of the reason Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday extended orders to keep nonessential businesses closed through May 4, saying social distancing measures must remain in place an additional month to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
He said the state’s efforts to date have been robust, “but we have an obligation to ourselves and to our loved ones to recognize this is a hard road ahead of us.”
Businesses other than those deemed essential — a long list that includes grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and gas stations — need to remain closed until May 5.
All public and private gatherings will are prohibited, and people may only leave home for an essential activity, such as shopping for groceries, going to a doctor appointment, or working at an essential business. People can still go for walks, runs and bike rides outside if they maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
Violation of the order is a gross misdemeanor, but the Governor’s Office has said the goal is education, not to arrest people.
As of Monday, there were 7,984 confirmed coronavirus cases and 338 deaths in the state as of Sunday. In Snohomish County, there were 1,603 cases and 58 deaths, including 64 cases and six deaths in Stanwood. In Island County, there were 142 cases and five deaths, including 31 cases and no deaths on Camano.
Josephine Caring Community, which was among the first local facilities to report positive cases, remains in lockdown. Officials posted in an online notice Monday that there are no positive cases in The Suites part of the facility and no pending tests.
“We will revisit our ability to take visitors and admissions in two to three weeks,” officials said. “We are encouraged the lockdown and other infection control measures we are taking are working.”
The nursing home part of the facility still has some virus-positive residents, but several have been taken off isolation precautions due to their not having any symptoms, according to CDC guidelines and recommendation of the Health District, Josephine officials reported. Those with symptoms are still quarantined to a designated hallway, and staff who work on this unit are scheduled to work only on that unit.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.