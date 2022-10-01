Authorities closed the Stillaguamish River and tributaries to all fishing Oct. 1 because encounters of threatened chinook salmon are trending above expectations.
"The continued effort towards conservation and recovery of Stillaguamish Chinook is one of our highest priorities," said Edward Eleazer, WDFW Fish Program manager for the North Puget Sound region. "We want to ensure we're meeting our long-term conservation objectives for wild Chinook. This closure is necessary to ensure all our fisheries are staying within those objectives."
Preliminary monitoring data indicate that the Stillaguamish River sport fisheries are close to their allowable chinook encounter limit and are in danger of exceeding the allowable total if fishing continues, WDFW fishery managers announced in a news release last week.
The Stillaguamish River is now closed through Nov. 15, including sections from Marine Drive (south of Stanwood) to the forks; the North Fork from the mouth to North Fork Falls; and the South Fork from the mouth to Granite Falls Fishway. Tributaries closed include Boulder River from the mouth to Boulder Falls; Canyon Creek from the mouth to forks; Pilchuck Creek from the mouth to Pilchuck Falls; and Squire Creek, a tributary of the North Fork Stillaguamish River.
WDFW expects the majority of chinook to no longer be present in the system by Nov. 15, allowing sport fisheries to resume, WDFW officials said.
