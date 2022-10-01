Port Susan Bay Preserve
The Nature Conservancy’s 4,122 acre Port Susan Bay Preserve, located at the mouth of the Stillaguamish River. 

Authorities closed the Stillaguamish River and tributaries to all fishing Oct. 1 because encounters of threatened chinook salmon are trending above expectations. 

"The continued effort towards conservation and recovery of Stillaguamish Chinook is one of our highest priorities," said Edward Eleazer, WDFW Fish Program manager for the North Puget Sound region. "We want to ensure we're meeting our long-term conservation objectives for wild Chinook. This closure is necessary to ensure all our fisheries are staying within those objectives."

