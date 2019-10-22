Flood
NWS

A flood warning was issued early Tuesday morning after heavy rains swelled the Stillaguamish River into moderate flood stage.

The river rose above 17 feet, prompting some Silvana area roads — including a portion of Pioneer Highway — to close. The National Weather Service had forecast the river to crest just after midnight at near 14 feet.

Steady rains have pushed several Western Washington rivers over their banks, according to the watch issued by the Weather Service. More than 5 inches of rain fell in Forks, according to the Weather Service.

The Stillaguamish River level is receding and expected to drop below flood stage later Tuesday.

