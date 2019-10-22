A flood warning was issued early Tuesday morning after heavy rains swelled the Stillaguamish River into moderate flood stage.
The river rose above 17 feet, prompting some Silvana area roads — including a portion of Pioneer Highway — to close. The National Weather Service had forecast the river to crest just after midnight at near 14 feet.
Steady rains have pushed several Western Washington rivers over their banks, according to the watch issued by the Weather Service. More than 5 inches of rain fell in Forks, according to the Weather Service.
The Stillaguamish River level is receding and expected to drop below flood stage later Tuesday.
The community of Silvana in unincorporated Snohomish County is surrounded by floodwaters from the Stillaguamish River. (Photos courtesy Pam Schmitt)The latest: https://t.co/8liBFwOgZY pic.twitter.com/1sDZ8WpIEm— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) October 22, 2019
Here are the roads that are closed near Silvana. You can also get flood info from @SnoCo_DEM here https://t.co/KKyg0tsSgL and road closure info here https://t.co/Twzw4oKPHF pic.twitter.com/3MJuwcYkaL— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) October 22, 2019
We're receiving reports of flooded roads this morning, especially in the Snoqualmie/Carnation area. Never drive through flooded roadways! Turn around and don't drown! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/O0FevsCA2d— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 22, 2019
The flood warning for the Stillaguamish River at Arlington has been upgraded to MODERATE severity. Remember, do not drive vehicles through flooded areas! Turn around, don't drown! #wawx pic.twitter.com/qygmY0B35J— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 22, 2019
Yesterday's rainfall total of 5.08" at Forks put it in 9th place in all time wettest day list. Records began in 1966. Interestingly, 4 of the top 10 wettest days at Forks have occurred in the past 16 years. #wawx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 22, 2019
