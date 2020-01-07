The Stillaguamish River crested about 3 feet above flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
The high water inundated in the Silvana area, closing several roads in the lower valley between Arlington and Stanwood.
The river has since dropped back below flood stage — 14 feet in Arlington — and isn't forecast to rise again in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.
The flood warning will remain in effect until Wednesday morning for rivers in northwest Washington counties, including Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit, and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
The flooding might be replaced with another weather event: snow.
The Weather Service says there's a chance to see some snowflakes in the Stanwood-Camano area overnight Wednesday, however, little to no accumulation is expected.
The air could be "cold enough to support light snow in Skagit/Whatcom and possibly higher hilltops in Snohomish (counties)," the Weather Service said.
The forecast calls for plenty of rain over the next week, but temperatures could drop by the weekend to where there could be a possibility of some lowland snow.
"The (weather) pattern looks unsettled and could support both lowland and mountain snow late in the weekend/early next week," the Weather Service said.
Meanwhile, the Cascades will continue to get slammed by massive amounts of snowfall. Officials urge travelers to be prepared when crossing the mountains.
Forecast into the weekend: Unsettled weather through this week. Snow levels will lower to 500-1500 feet at times. Another strong weather system moves through on Friday. Colder weather pattern late this weekend into next week. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/67IbeLd4lv— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 8, 2020
Now from the northwest side of Silvana, the river is flowing over the road and into fields pic.twitter.com/ltScyI7ysF— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) January 7, 2020
January 7, 2020
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.