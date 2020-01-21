With more mountain snow and heavy rain ahead, the Stillaguamish River is among those in Western Washington that may flood this week.
Rain is expected through Friday, including heavy rain Wednesday through Friday. The Cascades will see snow levels rise to around 5,000 to 6,000 feet with 3 to 8 inches of rain in the mountains through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.
Mountain snow — as much as 24 inches at Mount Baker — is forecast for Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to weather service.
According to the Northwest River Forecast Center, the snow and rain may bring flooding to the area Friday.
The Stillaguamish River is forecast to begin flooding Thursday before cresting at 14.66 feet in Arlington — minor flood stage is 14 feet — and receding on Friday.
The Stillaguamsih River already flooded parts of Silvana earlier this month, cresting at about 17 feet in Arlington.
Multiple systems will move through Western Washington this week for wet weather into the weekend. Flooding potential exists as rivers will rise rapidly over the next few days. Monitor the latest forecasts! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/ohm1TFAJf2— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 21, 2020
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.