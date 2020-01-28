A parade of storms marching across the Pacific Ocean will slam into Western Washington this week, pushing the Stillaguamish River to its highest levels this winter, according to the National Weather Service.
The Northwest River Forecast Center is predicting the river to crest late Friday higher than 18 feet in Arlington — about 1 foot higher than the flood event in early January.
"Heavy rain overnight (Tuesday) and another round of rain Wednesday night will keep rivers at elevated levels and the ground very wet," according to the National Weather Service. "A heavy rain event is forecast for Friday through Sunday."
Forecasters said they expect 1-3 inches of rain in the lowlands and 4-7 inches to fall in the mountains. Snow levels will rise above 5,000 feet.
"This amount of rain could produce flooding on many rivers, streams, and urban areas. At this time, moderate or even higher flooding is possible," according to the NWS. "The landslide threat will also be increasing."
The Stillaguamish has already spilled its banks twice in January — cresting at 17 feet on Jan. 7 and 14 feet on Jan. 24. It also topped out at 17.8 feet on Oct. 22, 2019. Minor flood stage is 14 feet, moderate flood stage is 17.5 feet and major flood stage is 19 feet.
In November 2015, the Stilly rose to over 20 feet, covering Marine Drive near Stanwood.
Meanwhile, flooding on the nearby Skagit and Samish rivers is forecast to also near major flood stages on Friday and Saturday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
Wondering about flood safety? Here are some great tips about how you can prepare before a flood happens! #wawx pic.twitter.com/z9xPVgXnMA— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 28, 2020
The satellite view over the Pacific is a beauty this morning! Check out that system looming large. Wet weather continues into the weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/qgde1ZyQxA— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 28, 2020
