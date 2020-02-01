The Stillaguamish River has already reached moderate flood stage Saturday morning. The river was rising faster and higher than weather officials on Friday forecast.
A blast of rain is drenching the region now, raising the Stillaguamish River up to major flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.
The Northwest River Forecast Center is predicting the river to crest Saturday near 19 feet in Arlington — about 4 feet higher than forecast on Friday, but about where officials forecast it would reach earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, a high wind watch remains in effect because of predicted winds ranging from 25-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph switching to the west Saturday morning, according to the weather service.
The wind knocked out power to about 18,000 people are the Stanwood-Camano area Friday night. Many remain without power as of Saturday morning. See the latest at outagemap.snopud.com.
The Stillaguamish has already spilled its banks twice in January — cresting at 17 feet on Jan. 7 and 14 feet on Jan. 24. It also topped out at 17.8 feet on Oct. 22, 2019. Minor flood stage is 14 feet, moderate flood stage is 17.5 feet and major flood stage is 19 feet.
In November 2015, the Stilly rose to over 20 feet, covering Marine Drive near Stanwood.
Meanwhile, flooding on the nearby Skagit and Samish rivers is forecast to reach major flood stages on Friday and Saturday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
After the storm, temperatures should drop, increasing the possibility of lowland snow on Sunday and Monday, the weather service said. Though little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Editor's Note: This story will be updated as needed.
We wish we could say we see a big break in the action next week but outside of a brief dry spell later Monday into early Tuesday, the saga continues. #wawx pic.twitter.com/dqXMcrcBfI— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 1, 2020
▪️48 Hour Precipitation Reports: https://t.co/f0kHRf9XA7— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 1, 2020
▪️24 Hour Maximum Winds: https://t.co/0D0pXnxkue#wawx
