Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected rain over the next seven days — between 1.5 and 10 inches from Camano to the Cascades — will increase the risk of landslides, particularly through Friday, according to a notice from the weather service's Seattle office.

The steady rains are already pushing the Stillaguamish River higher than forecast and prompting officials to issue a flood warning, according to the weather service.

The river is currently forecast to crest Friday at just higher than 15 feet in Arlington — about 3 feet higher than was forecast midday Thursday, according to weather service forecasting models.

"Rain the last six hours or so came in heavier than than previously thought and will drive the Stillaguamish River above flood stage (Thursday) evening," according to the flood warning issued by the weather service Thursday afternoon.

The Stillaguamsih River already flooded parts of Silvana earlier this month, cresting at about 17 feet in Arlington.

Because of recent heavy rain and snow, the state Department of Transportation closed Highway 20 at Newhalem on Thursday morning due to avalanche risk.

Meanwhile, flooding on the Skagit and Samish rivers could be seen Jan. 31 through Feb. 4, according to the latest information from the Northwest River Forecast Center.

Forecasts show the Skagit River could exceed its flood level of 28 feet late in the day Feb. 1. 

