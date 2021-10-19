An additional 219 acres of local estuary area is set to be protected in perpetuity, adding to a growing portfolio of protected tidal marshland key to helping endangered salmon.
The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians last week announced it purchased Triangle Cove on the east side of Camano Island, near Barnum Point County Park.
The 219-acre pocket estuary will sustain critical out-migrating habitat for salmon in Port Susan Bay and the Stillaguamish River delta, according to the tribe.
The cove provides food and shelter for at least 19 species of fish and more than 115 species of migratory birds and wildlife.
Triangle Cove is the largest functioning pocket estuary in the Camano-Whidbey Basin. More than 75% of the pocket estuaries in the basin are no longer accessible, having been drained, filled or cut off from tidal flow from developments during the past 150 years.
The cove’s shallow depth combined with freshwater from Kristoferson Creek results in abundant prey benefitting juvenile salmon early in the year, officials said.
In 2018, work was completed to replace culverts beneath two roads that cross Kristoferson Creek near Triangle Cove that were deemed barriers to fish passage, particularly coho and chum salmon, which use the creek for spawning.
Kristoferson Creek also helps create the nutrient-rich mix of fresh and salt waters in which young ocean-going fish thrive, and it is protected from the rest of the Port Susan Bay by a long spit. Just outside the estuary, Barnum Point is a feeder bluff — a source of sediment that keeps area beaches healthy and a sheltered forage area for thousands of wintering and migratory birds during severe windstorms.
All the ingredients together offer a unique ecosystem that contributes to the overall health of the area and is worth preserving, officials said.
The cove becomes part of more than 7,000 acres of protected tidelands and marshlands in the Stanwood-Camano area, including Barnum Point County Park, Iverson Preserve, Livingston Bay Preserve, Leque Island Wildlife Area and the Stillaguamish zisaba restoration project.
Wetlands along the state’s coast and Puget Sound shorelines, including in estuaries where saltwater and freshwater meet, are some of the most diverse, productive ecosystems on the planet, according to the state Department of Ecology. They also help limit flooding, filter pollutants from the water and absorb greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.
Protecting and restoring these wetlands can help iconic and imperiled salmon, endangered Southern Resident orcas and countless other species, from crabs to birds, wildlife officials and researchers have said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.