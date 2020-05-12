The Stanwood Camano Food Bank received a $300,000 donation from the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians last week.
“We are very grateful to be a part of this community and are happy to be able to help two instrumental organizations,” chairman of the Stillaguamish Tribe Shawn Yanity said. “With this donation, we hope to help feed those in need.”
The tribe also gave $300,000 to the Arlington Food Bank.
“The community has supported us and helped us grow, and the Stillaguamish Tribe is committed to assisting our local non-profits during this pandemic,” officials said in a news release.
The Stillaguamish Tribe’s Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is set to reopen at 50% capacity 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Stanwood Camano Food Bank is changing its hours for the week of May 18-23. It will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 20, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 22 and closed May 23.
The donation is on top of nearly $7,000 raised last week for the food bank as part of the Giving Tuesday Now event through SCgive.org. In all, the effort raised more than $30,000 for a dozen local nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.