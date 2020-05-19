The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians donated $300,000 to the North County Regional Fire Authority on Friday.
It’s the tribe's second $300,000 donation to a Stanwood organization this month, following a $300,000 gift to the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
“This team and those at North County do amazing work, and we want to support them,” Chairman of the Stillaguamish Tribe Shawn Yanity said in a news release.
The donation to North County Fire will aid the group of five fire stations covering about 25,000 people over 110 square miles in north Snohomish County, including the Stanwood area. The fire department responds to about 4,200 calls each year.
North County Fire chief John Cermak said the money will help pay for capital improvements.
“This donation is the latest effort by the Tribe to further care for the well-being of their local community and to help make a positive impact, during a period of continued uncertainty,” according to the news release.
The tribe also gave $180,000 to the Oso Fire Department, which has an annual budget of about $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.