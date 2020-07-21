A band of 16 quilters scattered around Washington have been sewing at home alone, united in a project to stitch a visual story of today's challenges.
Denise Long of Stanwood recruited and led these Washingtonians in an endeavor she calls, “The COVID commemorative quilt: piecing life together during the pandemic of 2020.”
“Part of the joy of creating this project was creating community between people who didn’t know each other. I only knew a couple people, the rest self-selected. When you’re quarantined, to find a way to create community is an amazing gift,” Long said.
The quilt will be finished this week, as soon as the binding is sewn on. It will be delivered to the Washington State Historical Society in Tacoma to be displayed in the museum in a future exhibit of COVID-19 memorabilia that’s being collected now. The quilters hope someday they can gather to meet each other in person to see how all their blocks fit together.
In March, COVID-19 touched Long personally when a woman she knew from church died. Nicki Hamilton, 83, was in the Skagit Valley Chorale and was the first person to die from the virus in Skagit County. Long is an artist whose passion is quilting. She also makes narrative art that tells a story. She felt compelled to honor those dying of COVID-19.
“I thought we really ought to make something that’s a memorial to those who died, like the AIDS quilt from the last century,” she said.
For two weeks, she’d been gathering ideas and designing blocks when the Washington State Historical Society requested on Facebook that people contribute to a COVID-19 collection of memorabilia. Long was the first to reply.
She designed the blocks and enlisted people to join her. She asked friends and found strangers on Facebook — members of Pacific Northwest Quilters who live all over the state: Vancouver, Pullman, Wenatchee, Acme, Anacortes, La Conner, Coupeville as well as up and down the Interstate 5 corridor.
Alice Best Jackson of Stanwood was among the first to join the project in April.
“It’s Denise’s brainchild, she’s amazing. Denise and I first met at a city council meeting. We became kindred spirits,” Jackson said. “I was in on the early stages, so I got to choose my squares.”
Jackson chose the contagion block. With the computer genius of her husband, Dennis Jackson, they digitized the image and programmed her sewing machine to embroider stylized people. The block shows how quickly the virus spreads from one to two to four to eight people.
“I specifically chose the purple to signify that it’s not political; it affects everyone evenly, no red, no blue. It’s an equal opportunity virus,” Jackson said.
Jackson pulled Laura Dorr into the project. Dorr moved to Camano 10 years ago and started quilting. She makes quilts that police use to comfort the young children they’re helping.
“It was a great honor to be asked. Now Denise and I have become good friends,” she said.
Dorr chose a speeding delivery truck and a Volkswagen Beetle and later sewed a garbage truck.
“My husband was a truck driver, so the delivery truck sort of hit me,” she said.
Dorr collects fabric designed by Kaffe Fassett and worked it into her pieces.
Long sent all the other quilters a pattern for their blocks and a fabric square for them to build on. The square was cut from the same fabric to lend unity — and the same shade of white — to the whole quilt.
Everyone started to piece, appliqué or embroider their blocks. The quilt is embellished with beads, buttons and badges. Once all the blocks came in, Long framed them in strips of fabric, called sashing, and made the backing.
The fabric for sashing and backing was donated by Days for Girls, a mighty group of local seamstresses who have been making masks for hospitals, police, the Navy, grocery store workers and more. The local Days for Girls group has now made more than 10,000 masks. Long worked their scraps into the quilt to represent those masks.
Blocks are organized in columns that address four issues: how people get supplies, essential workers, problems at hand and how to stay healthy.
“There it is, a visual history consolidated into one panel,” Long said.
She pointed out blocks in the first column that symbolize delivery vans, food bank offerings, takeout and grocery baskets.
The second column shows janitors, garbage collectors, medical staff, pharmacists and bus drivers who work while others are quarantined.
The third column shows hazards like the coronavirus, spreading contagion, closed businesses and a worldwide pandemic — shown with the Earth wearing a face mask.
The fourth column shows how we to stay healthy against such a contagious virus, with testing, staying home, wearing masks and social distancing.
Long pointed to a popular block saying, “And we just couldn’t get toilet paper in the beginning because of hoarders. It was a unanimous vote to include that one.”
Jackson appliquéd the toilet paper roll, using art fabric that she designs and sells as yardage, masks and scarves. Her art fabric also shows up in the sashing and backing of the COVID quilt.
“Fortunately I have my sewing to keep me busy. When I turn off the TV, that’s where I go. We have a tremendous group of women who came together,” Jackson said.
“Being creative during this time keeps you sane. You’re pouring your love and prayers for healing into every stitch, so that you’re not worrying about the suffering that’s going on in the world around you,” Long said.
Soon the COVID quilt will be displayed at the state museum to warn generations that now and then a new, deadly virus comes along.
“There are people who call it a hoax,” Dorr said. “I think it’s really important to make this part of history. I feel that it needs to be brought to the attention of the next generation and generations after that.”
“It will be nice to have it donated and up for everyone to see when we can gather again,” Jackson said.
The effort was aided by people who don’t sew, like Lyn Kelley, who paid to have it professionally quilted by a long-arm quilting machine. Kelley’s brother died of COVID-19 in New York City.
”Isn’t it wonderful the way it goes together, and that’s Denise. It comes from one soul, one heart, and spreads out from there. They’re piecing the world together in 2020,” Kelley said.
“There’s a saying that quilters keep in their sewing room: 'A person who sleeps under a homemade quilt is comforted by love,'" Long said. "It’s because of the love you put into every stitch. That’s what we need at this time — some of that love going out to all beings.”
