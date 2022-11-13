Powerful rain and wind brought the Stanwood-Camano area to its knees last week as about 220,000 people in Snohomish County and on Camano Island lost power.
The storm, which started on Friday, Nov. 4, and raged for hours, is one of the biggest the area has seen in a long time.
"Due to our dry weather, followed by lots of rain and catastrophic wind, this storm turned out to be one of the biggest we've ever experienced," John Haarlow, CEO/General Manager of the Snohomish County Public Utility District said in a video Monday, Nov. 7. "Outages were largely caused by tree limbs through lines and downed trees. And this type of heavy destruction makes restoration extremely challenging."
Trees came crashing to the ground, blocking roads and cutting off power. And according to the National Weather Service, the Stillaquamish River crested at 17 feet — its highest peak since 2020.
It took roughly a week to restore everyone in the area to full power, according to Snohomish County PUD's Twitter page.
Crews started the night of Nov. 4, as soon as it was safe to do so, and worked around the clock until the last few outages on Nov. 11.
Snohomish County PUD did not work alone. Mutual aid crews contributed to the effort.
Snohomish and Island County school districts closed schools on Monday, Nov. 7, due to road hazards and Elger Bay Elementary being inaccessible, according to a press release.
The following day, school started two hours late to allow bus drivers to safely navigate the roads. There was still no preschool or kindergarten.
Several stations also opened up to help people without power.
Cold weather shelters opened in Snohomish, Monroe and Marysville, while the Camano Island Fire Department's Mabana station opened on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
"We prepare all year long for storms. We have taken strong actions to strengthen our infrastructure," Haarlow said. "But Mother Nature is a huge force."
According to an infographic shared on Snohomish County PUD's Twitter page, there is a hierarchy of what gets restored first in a mass power outage:
• First up are substations that serve large numbers of customers, hospitals, schools and businesses.
• Second are oil spills from transformers, wires blocking main highways and wires down on buildings or vehicles. This is due to the safety hazards they cause.
• Third are main line circuits that serve neighborhoods and businesses.
• Fourth are smaller outages caused by transformer malfunctions or fallen service lines, which may serve only a few homes.
• And finally, nonessential street lights are restored.
Residents wanting to prepare for storm season should assemble a disaster preparedness kit that includes light sticks, flashlights, a wind-up clock and a battery-powered radio with extra batteries, according to the state Department of Health.
Gas ovens, gas ranges, barbecues and portable/propane heaters should never be used for indoor heating, the Department of Health says, because it can build up toxic fumes. Residents should ensure they have a working carbon monoxide detector.
Haarlow said one of the most important things to remember for staying safe in a storm is to avoid power lines on the road. He advised everyone to treat downed lines as live lines, and stay at least 30 feet back.
"Thankfully, these kinds of events tend to be once a decade and we are hoping that pattern continues to hold true," Haarlow said. "We know outages are hard, and we will continue to bring you our very best."
