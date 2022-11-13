Storm Damage

A tree is shown Nov. 5 across West Camano Drive between Huntington's Corner and Cross Island Road.

 Photo by Randi Armstrong

Powerful rain and wind brought the Stanwood-Camano area to its knees last week as about 220,000 people in Snohomish County and on Camano Island lost power.

The storm, which started on Friday, Nov. 4, and raged for hours, is one of the biggest the area has seen in a long time.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.