A storm system is moving into the region that will bring rain, snow and possibly hail throughout the week, and could push area rivers into flood stage.
The Northwest River Forecast Center data suggests the Stillaguamish River may begin to rise sharply Tuesday, swelling to about 12.12 feet mid-Thursday. The river's action stage is 12.5 and its flood stage is 14 feet.
The Skagit River is forecast to crest at nearly 29 feet — about 1 foot above the river's flood stage.
The Samish River is forecast to rise about 2 feet following the rain, but will remain several feet below its flood stage, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
Rainfall Tuesday through Friday is forecast to amount to an inch or more in the Stanwood-Camano area west of Interstate 5 and 3 inches or more east of I-5, according to a National Weather Service forecast briefing.
Some of the heaviest rainfall is forecast to fall Tuesday over the North Cascades.
Wind is forecast to have the greatest impact on the region Wednesday, with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Wednesday night, the region could also see thunderstorms.
The weather is forecast to transition to colder and drier conditions by the weekend.
Today will be dry. Rain will reach the coast tonight and spread inland before daybreak Tuesday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/aGuDyEUv7P— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 2, 2020
Enjoy the last few hours of sunshine today because things change in a big way for the rest of the week. Several rounds of rain, breezy winds, and even isolated thunderstorms are on the way! With all the rain expected, area rivers will see sharp rises. Be prepared! #wawx pic.twitter.com/RznSmxb21D— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 2, 2020
