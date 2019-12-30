Storms may bring thunder, lightning and strong winds to Western Washington on Tuesday.
The area may see ample rain, mountain snow and winds strong enough to cause power outages and bring down tree branches, according to a National Weather Service briefing for the region.
The Stanwood-Camano area is in the possible thunderstorm zone, and wind gusts are forecast to reach up to 45 mph throughout the area.
A wind advisory is in effect for the region from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.
"Plan ahead, especially if you still have holiday decorations outside or have outdoor plans," Weather Service officials said.
Several inches of rain are possible throughout the week, which will bring river levels up. The Stillaguamish River is forecast to crest about 13 feet at Arlington twice in the coming days — midday Wednesday and again late Friday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center. Flood stage is at 14 feet.
