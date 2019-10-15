Storms on the way are expected to bring heavy rain and wind, which may cause power outages and rivers to rise.

Wind may pick up Tuesday afternoon and reach the 20 mph range in the Stanwood-Camano Island area, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday may bring even stronger wind, with gusts up to 45 mph, and a wind advisory is has been issued for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the Cascade foothills, wind is expected to remain in the 10-to-15 mph range both days.

In the west, the wind could cause power outages, damage trees and create unsafe beach and boating conditions, according to the weather service. 

"Large waves may cause beach erosion and carry debris up onto the beaches Wednesday (and) Thursday," a weather service briefing states. 

Meanwhile heavy rain throughout the week could cause rivers to rise and roads to become hazardous. Upward of 3 inches of rain is forecast for the area over the next seven days, with up to 10 inches forecast in the Cascades. Flooding is not anticipated.

According to the Northwest River Forecast Center, the Stillaguamish River is expected to crest between 11 and 12 feet on Thursday in Arlington. Flood stage is 14 feet.

As additional storms move into the region throughout the week, thunder and lightning is possible Thursday and Friday, according to weather officials.

— Reporter Kimberly Cauvel: 360-416-2199, kcauvel@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kimberly_SVH, Facebook.com/bykimberlycauvel

