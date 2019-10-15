Storms on the way are expected to bring heavy rain and wind, which may cause power outages and rivers to rise.
Wind may pick up Tuesday afternoon and reach the 20 mph range in the Stanwood-Camano Island area, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday may bring even stronger wind, with gusts up to 45 mph, and a wind advisory is has been issued for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In the Cascade foothills, wind is expected to remain in the 10-to-15 mph range both days.
In the west, the wind could cause power outages, damage trees and create unsafe beach and boating conditions, according to the weather service.
"Large waves may cause beach erosion and carry debris up onto the beaches Wednesday (and) Thursday," a weather service briefing states.
Meanwhile heavy rain throughout the week could cause rivers to rise and roads to become hazardous. Upward of 3 inches of rain is forecast for the area over the next seven days, with up to 10 inches forecast in the Cascades. Flooding is not anticipated.
According to the Northwest River Forecast Center, the Stillaguamish River is expected to crest between 11 and 12 feet on Thursday in Arlington. Flood stage is 14 feet.
As additional storms move into the region throughout the week, thunder and lightning is possible Thursday and Friday, according to weather officials.
*Wind Advisory North Interior for Wednesday from 8AM to 5PM* N Interior: south 20-35 MPH gusts 45 MPH. Rest of W WA: south 15-30 MPH gusts 40 MPH. Downed weak trees/small branches, local power outages, high profile vehicles affected, & increased leaf clutter. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/HAoGOwqY2j— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 15, 2019
Rain and locally windy conditions over the next few days! Make sure to clear those fallen leaves from gutters and storm drains through the week! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/YldGGumTux— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 15, 2019
Yyyeeeaaahhh...it looks like the rain is coming in a little bit earlier than forecast. Parts of the North Interior are already seeing light rain, while the Puget Sound & South Interior areas will probably start seeing precipitation over the next few hours. #WAwx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 15, 2019
Spread the word! Check out our new outage tracker tool on our outage map 👀 https://t.co/EPNKCATNPv #StormSeason https://t.co/4Jrg8iKShD— Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) October 11, 2019
