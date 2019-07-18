Skagit Valley College second-year nursing instructor Joy Curtis knows it is important for nursing students to interact with all age groups as part of their curriculum.
That’s why her students are getting hands-on experience not only with the geriatric population of Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood but also with children at Josie’s Learning Center, a childcare and preschool housed on the Josephine campus.
Curtis said Josephine has given second-year nursing students an opportunity to work with its senior residents for a number of years.
“The students have experienced caring for adult patients in long-term care settings with an emphasis on the nursing process to promote adaptation and wellness,” she said.
While both students and Josephine’s geriatric residents say they have greatly appreciated this interaction, Curtis knew it was important for her students to also have first-hand experience with kids.
“Unfortunately, in the local area, there isn’t much opportunity for nursing students to assess and interact with the pediatric population,” Curtis said.
This past spring, Curtis and Shelley Price, associate dean of the SVC Nursing Program, realized it made sense to provide nursing students an opportunity to care for youngsters enrolled at Josie’s.
“I worked closely with Josie’s staff to enable 28 nursing students to interact with children of different ages over several days,” Curtis said.
The student nurses’ goals in working with the youngsters were multifaceted.
“The main goal involved helping the children realize that not all interactions with health-care personnel are frightening,” Curtis said.
Providing practical health care to the kids at Josie’s Learning Center was also important.
As part of their pediatric training, Curtis said the nursing students collected heart and lung function data and height-weight information, along with performing visual and hearing assessments.
Curtis said she is pleased with how well the interaction between her students and the children has gone this year.
“The students were grateful to have this opportunity to observe and interact with children in a fun environment,” she said.
Tina Troutvine, assistant childcare director at Josie’s, said she is also very pleased with the contact between the children and the nursing students.
“This has been a win-win situation,” she said. “The student nurses are gaining practical work experience and the kids are getting health assessments that are so important.”
The student nurses also were appreciative of their experience with the kids at Josie’s.
“This hands-on, real world training has confirmed that I’m making the right choice in pursuing a nursing career,” said student Megan Taylor.
Student Amber Miracle agreed.
“You can only learn so much in the classroom,” Miracle said. “Being with the kids at Josie’s has been amazing.”
