School started with a click of a button for most local students last week.
But plenty of aspects surrounding remote learning remain unknown and unfamiliar to most as the unprecedented school year kicks off online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m nervous,” Stanwood High senior Kassidy Stoner said while picking up textbooks during a school supply event Sept. 2. “It’s my senior year. This is not exactly how I thought it would look.”
The online classes are more robust than what was offered in spring, including more live and recorded instruction. Some groups of students — such as kindergartners, English language learners and those in special education programs — will receive some in-person instruction in school buildings.
“I’m eager for school to go back to normal, but I understand the precautions they need to take,” said Stoner, who is curious to see how her culinary class and choir class translate virtually.
“I don’t know how they’ll make it work. I’m sure they will, it’s just strange,” she said.
Stanwood High sophomore Morgan Zill said he’s confident he can adapt to the challenges of learning online.
“It’s different; it’s a new approach for sure. I don’t know what will happen, but I feel ready,” Zill said. “It’s really the only thing we can do right now.”
Zill said he hopes in-person learning will return at some point this school year.
“It’d be cool to get to get into the new high school building this year,” he said.
During a School Board meeting Sept. 1, Liz Jamieson, construction manager for the Stanwood Camano School District, said the new high school is on budget and on schedule to be finished this fall. Crews have started work on the south parking lot and bus loop, she added.
“It’s going to start looking like the finished product very soon,” she said.
The $147.5 million campus construction project also includes the new Church Creek Campus, a new maintenance and operations center, and stadium and field improvements.
It’s possible students will get to roam the new hallways this school year, district officials said.
The School Board and district plans to stick with remote learning through Nov. 1, but could move to a hybrid model after that if health officials see local coronavirus infection rates and other COVID-19 metrics meeting state and federal guidelines.
Until then, fewer employees are needed without as many students in buildings.
As of Sept. 1, the district has furloughed four custodians and one security staff, said Maurene Stanton, the district executive director of human resources.
Furloughs are different than layoffs because employees continue to receive benefits, such as medical coverage, and can be recalled to work when needed.
Forty-one classified staff members have requested voluntary furlough, she added. And as of Sept. 1, there were 26 paraeducators not yet assigned to a role for 17 open positions, Stanton said.
“We will be filling those in order of seniority,” she said. “When we move (to the in-person hybrid model) everyone will go back to their normal positions.”
The district has also created a few new daycare liaison positions for paraeducators to work with local daycares to make sure students there can access all the remote learning options, Stanton told the board.
