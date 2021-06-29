Artists all along this year’s modified Camano Studio Tour said they were surprised by the crowds over an extremely hot weekend.
Some artists said they had their best day ever on Friday. People continued to visit Saturday and Sunday, but crowds thinned as temperatures increased.
“Normally, Saturday is our busiest day,” said gallery owner Karla Matzke, who helped start this popular art event in 1999 when three galleries and a handful of studios organized shows as one event.
“People are wanting to get out, and artists are wanting to show their work,” said Mary Simmons, tour director for 12 years.
The Camano Studio Tour draws people from all over. It gives people an opportunity to meet the artists and see the work in the environment where it was created.
Because of the intimate nature of bringing people from near and far into homes, studios and galleries, the tour was canceled in 2020. This year, the Camano Arts Association considered canceling again before pushing ahead.
In early November, CAA members started organizing the event for two weekends starting Mother’s Day weekend. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn’t tell what the summer restrictions would be. Vaccines weren’t available, infections were up and gatherings were still restricted, Simmons said.
Since things were changing rapidly, they waited until December to decide whether to cancel. Then they pushed the date out a month in the summer ahead to June 25-27 when they hoped restrictions would be lifted.
In December’s uncertainty, artists had to decide whether to open their studios.
"In December, there was a lot of nail-biting. We had to decide by the end of the year," potter Sally Chang said."I made so much stuff for last year, then we canceled. I kept working last winter and picked up some big orders. So I've been working steady."
Many artists like Chang were eager to open again and have an outlet for their art — and an income. Others thought it might be too soon to open, so they opted out. The tour was smaller this year with about half the artists. However, many of the artists on sabbatical were visiting other studios, something they couldn’t do when they participate in the tour.
Instead of opening her home, multimedia artist Susan Cohen Thompson was out touring the art. She wasn’t comfortable opening her studio on the second floor of her home to the general public. It’s open by appointment now, and her art is hanging at Matzke’s Fine Art Gallery on the tour.
Porcelain artist Nikki Yamamoto was chatting with other artists at Forté. She said she had no energy for making art during the pandemic. She enjoyed going around and seeing other artists’ work.
“I have so much time now. It was a good time to break, to keep mind and body energetic,” she said. “ I can take trips to see new things, talk to others.”
An advantage of buying directly from jewelry artist Jill Whitmore was getting a custom adjustment on a necklace for a perfect fit.
Kathy Edelman Hutchinson has been weaving for 50 years and has seen a lot of changes. Many young people are moving to sales online, which doesn't suit her. She sells one-of-a-kind garments and scarves in person at craft shows, which disappeared during the pandemic. She was happy to open her studio with a daylight basement view of Mount Baker for the tour.
Art lover Brian DeLuca of Seattle was please with his new acquisition, a cobalt blue plate. He had advice for others on the tour: impulse buying.
"If you see something that just grabs you, you'd better get it," he said.
Larry Carlstrom of south Camano was enjoying the tour with his wife Maria and friends from Hawaii and eastern Washington who came for the tour.
“Camano is becoming an art Mecca. It has that little caché,” he said. “Another cool part of the art tour — artists live in the middle of nowhere. You get to explore the island. You get to see places you've never gotten to see before."
