Citizen scientists throughout Oregon and Washington spent the past five years collecting data on the distribution of garbage found on area beaches.
Scientists at the University of Washington analyzed the data to look for trends and published their findings in the Marine Pollution Bulletin in August. Surveys from Anacortes beaches contributed to the data from beaches in Puget Sound. Scientists compared that data with surveys on the coasts of Washington and Oregon.
The focus of the study was so-called beach sticky zones, or areas where debris reaches the shoreline and gets stuck.
Understanding sticky zone trends and litter distribution can help with cleanup efforts.
“We can better understand how trash moves through our environment so folks can plan clean up and prevention policies more accurately,” said Jackie Lindsey, co-author of the study
The study found that two sticky zones — the high tide line, where kelp accumulates, and the wood zone, where driftwood accumulates — attract beach litter.
Researchers found that while there was more debris in coastal regions, debris found on Puget Sound beaches tended to be denser.
There was more plastic found on the coast, accounting for 90% of debris sampled, than on Puget Sound beaches (56%).
There was, however, more cement, glass and metal found on Puget Sound beaches compared to coastal beaches.
Plastic is more likely to end up on the coast because plastic is prevalent in society and it is buoyant, Lindsey said.
Coastal shorelines are more likely to catch plastic that traveled far in the ocean.
Puget Sound beaches, which tend to have a higher surrounding population compared to coastal Washington and Oregon beaches, experience more local garbage.
