Beach Trash

Beach litter at Discovery Park in Seattle includes a plastic shotgun wad, pieces of glass (green), a metal bottle cap (right foreground) and a piece of brick (far right).

 Photo by Kathy Willis

Citizen scientists throughout Oregon and Washington spent the past five years collecting data on the distribution of garbage found on area beaches.

Scientists at the University of Washington analyzed the data to look for trends and published their findings in the Marine Pollution Bulletin in August. Surveys from Anacortes beaches contributed to the data from beaches in Puget Sound. Scientists compared that data with surveys on the coasts of Washington and Oregon.


