It’s officially summer, so get ready for a parade of local events nearly weekly until fall.
First up is the return of the popular Twin City Idlers annual Show & Shine car show this weekend.
The 18th annual car show, which was stuck in neutral in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic pauses, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, along 271st Street NW in east downtown Stanwood. Spectators can view classic, antique and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles for free.
Vehicle registration is $15 advance, $20 on show day. The nonprofit Idlers donate show proceeds to community charities such as the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
The Idlers will also lead a controlled cruise from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Awards will be presented in a number of categories. Cars and drivers meet at the Country Store’s west parking lot in downtown Stanwood. They will cruise along 271st Street NW through Stanwood. Visit twincityidlers.org for information.
In 2019, upward of 10,000 spectators came to see more than 600 classic cars. A total of 252 sponsored trophies were awarded. A year earlier, the event raised $16,500 for community groups.
Other upcoming large community events include:
The Stanwood Farmers Market in east downtown by the Amtrak station is open from 2-6 p.m. Fridays. Visit StanwoodFarmersMarket.org.
The Stanwood Summer Concert series has five shows left, including 2 p.m. June 25 at 10209 270th St NW near SAAL Brewery and Stevie and the Blue Notes on July 9 near the Windermere Stanwood offices.
Moonlight Movie Nights at Heritage Park is in August. Vote on what movies to be shown at stanwoodwa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.