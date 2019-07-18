Warm Beach
Summer is finally set to kick in during the next few days.

After a July so far featuring cloud coverage about 79% of daylight hours, sunnier skies are on the way this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. 

In comparison, cloud cover during the last two years was below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Data shows36% average sunrise-to-sunset cloud cover in July 2018 and 2017, and 59% in 2016.

The Stanwood-Camano area will see some showers and mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday, with highs near 70, according to the National Weather Service. But temperatures are expected to rise this weekend to a pattern of daytime highs in the upper 70s with clear skies for the foreseeable future.

