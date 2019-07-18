Summer is finally set to kick in during the next few days.
After a July so far featuring cloud coverage about 79% of daylight hours, sunnier skies are on the way this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
In comparison, cloud cover during the last two years was below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Data shows36% average sunrise-to-sunset cloud cover in July 2018 and 2017, and 59% in 2016.
The Stanwood-Camano area will see some showers and mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday, with highs near 70, according to the National Weather Service. But temperatures are expected to rise this weekend to a pattern of daytime highs in the upper 70s with clear skies for the foreseeable future.
What has been different this July versus the last 5 years in July? One of the big differences is the amount cloud cover. Here is the average sunrise to sunset cloud cover in Seattle for the last 6 years in July.2019 79%2018 36%2017 36%2016 59%2015 46%2014 44% #wawx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 18, 2019
Temperatures into this afternoon generally in the 60s with a few 70s in spots! Mix of sun and clouds with a chance for convergence zone showers across King and Snohomish Counties. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/eDGqbW73IU— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 18, 2019
We're sitting on the cool side of the country this morning! A few showers will linger, mainly from Seattle northward, today. Otherwise we're headed for drier and warmer this weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/u0RDxckzEr— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 18, 2019
One more day of showers on Thursday, then partly cloudy on Friday. The weekend and Monday look to be sunny and warm, with highs in the 70s to mid 80s. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/gvqRp7rlwR— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 18, 2019
