Jan Lamers’ eyes light up when she describes her Camano Island forest filled with towering, healthy trees, birds and countless warm and wonderful memories.
She and her daughters call this special place the "Sunshine Forest.” And for good reason. It’s brightened their lives for 30 years.
“It’s beautiful,” Lamers said. “I just enjoy being out there looking at the trees and listening to the frogs and the birds.”
Her late husband, Eric Lamers, spent more than two decades carefully tending to this forest making it healthier for plants and wildlife. As a tribute to him and to preserve the property their family loves, Jan Lamers worked with the Whidbey Camano Land Trust to permanently protect it.
By selling a restrictive easement to the U.S. Navy and donating a conservation easement to the Land Trust, the Lamers’ wooded refuge will remain as undeveloped open space, except for one future homesite in a far corner. It’s the way the family believes Eric, who passed away in 2017, would’ve wanted it.
“I think he’d be really pleased by what we’ve done,” said daughter Laurie Robertson.
The mature, diverse forest, which makes up most of the 30-acre property, reflects his dedication and loving care of the Sunshine Forest. After the Lamers retired in the early 1990s, they started making more trips from Seattle to their wooded escape on Camano, allowing Eric to devote more time to the trees. His management included occasional thinning to remove diseased, damaged, and densely spaced trees, which created a healthier forest and better habitat for wildlife. These practices earned the family a nomination as Forest Stewards of the Year in 2012 by one forestry association in Washington.
“Since we were kids, both of us had dreamed of having a forest,” Jan Lamers said. “When we found this one together, it fulfilled both of our dreams. Mine was just to have a forest. His was to have a forest and be a forester.”
The property is filled with mature Western red cedars, big leaf maples, Douglas firs, and a diverse and healthy understory. It borders Four Springs Lake Preserve to the west, adding even more conservation value to the center part of Camano Island.
The conservation easement permanently restricts uses of the land to protect its natural forest conservation values, while the family retains ownership of the property and continues to pay taxes. Public access is not planned on the site.
Wildlife is abundant and includes various species of birds. A few small clearings bring in sunlight, including one area where the family planted fruit trees. A small seasonal stream feeds a pond and wetland system, providing much-needed water for wildlife during dry summer months.
The family has seen a porcupine in an apple tree, weasels and even cougar prints about 10 years ago. More common are deer, frogs, owls and a wide range of other birds.
Being adjacent to Four Springs Lake Preserve, the Lamers conservation easement, held by the Land Trust, expands a corridor of protected wildlife habitat and opens the door for other conservation possibilities.
“We used to call the property ‘Fun in the Forest,’” daughter Lisa Robertson said. “Our Dad called Mom 'Sunshine.' So now it’s “Sunshine Forest. Forever Fun in the Forest.’ The name is in honor of them both."
Jan Lamers loves the endearing name.
“The environment is important to us," she said. "I have three daughters who all agree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.