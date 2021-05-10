Three finalists for the Stanwood-Camano School District's superintendent opening will take part in more in-depth interviews this week.
The School Board narrowed the group to three after interviewing six candidates Saturday.
The finalists are:
— Deborah Rumbaugh, executive director of instructional leadership in the Highline School District in King County, will interview on Tuesday, May 11.
— Jay Jordan, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in the Bellingham School District, will interview on Wednesday, May 12.
— John Boyd, superintendent of the Quincy School District in eastern Washington, will interview on Thursday, May 13.
During 40-minute interviews Saturday, each candidate answered 11 questions from School Board members in the boardroom at the school district office.
During the interviews, all candidates highlighted the district’s solid financial footing, pinpointed emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic as a top priority and identified addressing equity issues as a key endeavor moving forward.
They each also noted they have experience helping to craft strategic plans, passing bonds and levies, and negotiating contracts with labor groups.
Rumbaugh, who has a doctorate of education, has worked in the Highline School District since 2013. She was one of two finalists for the Edmonds School District superintendent job earlier this year.
“Leadership doesn't happen in an office,” she said of her leadership style. “Sometimes you need to take off the suit and heels and put on shoes and jeans and get to work.”
In the Highline district, Rumbaugh served as principal of Pacific Middle School and executive director of human resources prior to her current role. Before that, she worked in the Auburn School District from 2003 to 2010 as a science teacher and dean of students, then as assistant principal of Kentwood High School in the Kent School District from 2010 to 2013.
Rumbaugh said she is a proponent of Universal Design for Learning — a flexible, multipronged approach that aims to give all students an equal opportunity to succeed.
“Learning is not a ladder of achievement. That can feel like a race for kids,” she said. “I like to think of learning as a web rather than a ladder. It allows students multiple entry points to engage in learning.”
Jordan, who has a doctorate of education, has worked in the Bellingham School District since 2018. Prior to that, he spent three years working in public schools in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
“I’m a very collaborative person,” Jordan said of his leadership style. “(I like to) make sure we’re involving lots of people in a process. … I try to not approach challenges like I’m the only expert.”
Jordan taught English and history at Marysville-Pilchuck High School from 1996 to 1999, and was a teacher and administrator in the Spokane and Bellingham districts from 1999 to 2015.
“I really tried during my time as a leader to create a culture and environment to elevate everyone's work,” he said. “I think I can lead a culture where everyone can bring their best self.”
Boyd came to Quincy School District from the Highline School District where he was executive director of instructional leadership from 2011 to 2014.
“I really work with my leaders to own their areas and I support the heck out of them to make sure they’re able to do what they need to do,” Boyd said of his leadership style.
Boyd was a department head and English language learner teacher for Seattle Public Schools from 1992 to 1998. He then spent a year as assistant principal in the Edmonds School District before returning to Seattle as a principal from 2000 to 2011.
He said he has a history of “working with people to develop a common vision, then setting goals and metrics to get it done.”
Each finalist will spend their assigned day this week visiting the school district to meet with employee groups and to participate in a virtual community forum at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The district is soliciting questions from the community to be asked at the forums.
For links to each forum and to submit questions, visit the district website at stanwood.wednet.edu/supt__search.
