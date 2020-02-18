Improving traffic flow and parks rose to the top of residents’ priority list in the Stanwood Community Survey, unveiled Thursday night in a special City Council meeting.
A majority of respondents also wanted to see more police officers, hotels and recreational programs.
"The survey is a starting point for many things," said City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson. "It will support a staffing plan — we need people and tools to deliver the level of service that the community requires."
Survey results support the budget as the city makes capital investments in transportation, park and trail projects. Results show the need to ramp up efforts to support the existing business community but also to add resources to attract more business, she said.
"Most importantly, the survey was a kick-off to our strategic planning effort," she said.
The city contracted with Washington State University’s Metropolitan Center for Applied Research and the Division of Governmental Studies and Services to develop three online surveys that were conducted between August and October 2019.
"The cost of the survey was about $30,000 and well worth it," Ferguson said.
WSU has analyzed the resulting data that helps inform city decisions.
Highlights include statistics that show most respondents are satisfied with road and sidewalk maintenance while improving streets and traffic flow is top priority.
Heritage and Church Creek parks were said to be the most frequently used while 40% said their households hasn’t visited a park in the past year. Respondents wanted the city to create more trails and waterfront parks and improve existing ones. Basketball courts and ball fields were last on the priority list.
As for economic development, most respondents said as a priority, the city should recruit hotels and lodging, outdoor recreation and full-service restaurants. Gas stations, fast-food restaurants and grocery stores were on the bottom of the list.
About 26% were satisfied with bus service, and 48% responded "I don’t know," leading city officials to think that not many use public transit.
Response rate
The three online surveys garnered 688 respondents. The response rate wasn’t what the city had hoped for, but does indicate that people have come to the table, Ferguson said.
First, a random sampling of Stanwood residents received postcards in the mail with a special code to access their survey. Of 1,500 invited, 172 took the survey.
In the second survey for all Stanwood residents, 216 responded.
In the third survey, 300 residents responded from unincorporated Stanwood and Camano Island.
Council members noted a strong response from the older residents and said they wanted more response from young people. Ages 18-19 and 20-29 were particularly low.
“We missed a very big demographic,” council member Judy Williams said.
She said that it was the city’s responsibility to get the message to them in a way they want to receive it. But it’s up to the recipient to follow through.
The city invited residents to the survey in many ways, through the newspapers, mail, social media and outreach efforts at community events.
Council member Rob Johnson said that the survey response wasn’t bad when compared to the response to elections in a non-presidential year.
The city wants to hear from more people.
Ferguson said Stanwood will next schedule Listening Cafés where the city asks the big questions, have folks talk to each other and then listen.
Find full survey results at ci.stanwood.wa.us under "Meetings, Press Releases and Other Info."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.