A 50-mile high-speed chase that began on Whidbey Island ended in Warm Beach late Sunday.
A 20-year-old suspect was booked into Skagit County jail on suspicion of DUI, driving on a suspended license, eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The chase started at 9:05 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a Chevy Malibu in the Monkey Hill area off Highway 20, about two miles north of Oak Harbor, said Heather Axtman, spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol.
The driver failed to yield and led a chase on Highway 20, but authorities called off the pursuit at M Avenue and 32nd Street in Anacortes due to poor visibility, Axtman said.
Later, an officer saw the Malibu heading eastbound on Highway 20 and followed the driver to Burlington. The chase was called off again for safety when the suspect started running through red lights, Axtman said. The police shut off their lights and backed off in hopes that the driver would stop his hazardous driving, Axtman said.
The car was next sighted on Interstate 5 and reached speeds of at least 110 mph near the Anderson Road exit in rainy conditions. The car exited I-5 and sped west on Highway 531 from Smokey Point. The car came to a stop on Soundview Drive in the Warm Beach neighborhood south of Stanwood, where the driver fled on foot. The passenger stayed in the car.
Police started tracking the driver with a dog and drones. A resident on Soundview Drive called 911 to report noise on her back porch, and the suspect was found hiding in the bushes nearby in the 18600 block of 99th Avenue NW. The suspect was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m.
Personnel from Island County, Skagit and Snohomish counties, from the cities of Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon, Stanwood and Tulalip assisted in the pursuit.
“Thankfully nobody was hurt,” Axtman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.