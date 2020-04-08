The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered lockdowns of various degrees.
Many people with loved ones in area adult care facilities have suddenly found their traditional connections severed. The rapid changes that resulted have caused worries and anxiety as families adapt.
The Stanwood Camano News connected with three local families who describe some of these new challenges.
Fighting fear with humor
Megan Dascher Watkins, 50, of Stanwood runs through a drive-through to get a coffee for her mom, Jill Burton-Dascher, 77, who lives in assisted living at Olympic Place in Arlington.
Megan used to bring a cup of coffee and stop to visit her mom, but now she can only drop it off. The facility has been quarantined for about a month. More than a week ago, a resident tested positive for COVID-19, Megan said.
“It’s terrifying, absolutely terrifying, because she is the perfect candidate to get this and have it not go well,” she said. “This is not the way I want my mom to go.”
Her mother has lung issues and asthma and is bedridden. She can’t be moved for a window visit and hasn’t seen any family for over three weeks.
Megan calls her mother every day. With the help of an aide, they tried a FaceTime video chat, but her mom kept putting the phone to her face.
Because her mother is so vulnerable, Megan worries about young aides who might carry the virus without showing symptoms.
Megan’s husband can’t work and had to temporarily close their business, yet Megan tackles fear with humor and sometimes dons a gas mask. She has dressed as a bear to go to Haggen for groceries.
“I try to make fun with this whole virus thing. I’m a glass-half-full kind of gal,” she said. “I’m hoping this will get everyone to slow down a little bit. I’ve seen it bring people together.”
She said her family has reached out to neighbors and community to check on each other, and there has been some added benefit to the extra time at home.
“I've had more meaningful conversations with my kids while doing a puzzle in the last two weeks then I think I've had in a whole year,” she said.
Facilities are disappearing
Mary Ellen Hodges’ mother, Lois Stansberry, 79, has been on the waiting list at Josephine Caring Center for more than four years. Is the name Hodge or Hodges?
Meanwhile, Lois, who has dementia, has been cared for at Delta Rehabilitation Center in Snohomish.
The Hodges family used to visit Lois twice a week. Mary Elle, a music teacher, would lead music parties at Delta.
“We put the focus on the residents to make music. We’d get them to use their voices. They’d be singing and banging on their drums,” she said.
Delta locked down about a month ago. Mary Ellen calls every day, but Lois is confused why no one comes to visit.
“I can completely understand and am grateful (Delta is) doing everything they can to keep everyone safe,” Mary Ellen said.
Her biggest concern is what to do next; she needs to find Lois a new home.
Not long before the COVID-19 lockdown, Delta had announced it was closing the facility due to lack of state funding. Mary Ellen sprung into action.
“I personally contacted every adult family home in the area. I was doing everything and coming up with nothing,” she said.
Since then, some facilities have had COVID-19 outbreaks.
“I’m really counting my blessings now ... that (the placement) didn’t happen at that time,” she said.
Mary Ellen got word that two adult family facilities in Everett would accept Lois. However, to move Lois now means that Mary Ellen can’t visit the facilities or meet the staff ahead of time.
“Do I put my mom in a place that I’ve never seen before? Do I make a massive move and risk my mom’s health, putting her where everything’s unfamiliar and then not be able to see her?” she said.
COVID-19 bought them time at Delta where Lois is happy and the staff is like family, but when Delta closes and 100 residents are looking for new placements, the two that are available now might be taken.
“We’ve seen a pattern of a massive amount of care centers closing because of a lack of funding,” Mary Ellen said.
The need is rising for skilled nursing facilities even though resources are decreasing.
For now, she knows her mother is in good hands.
“I know the staff there, and mom feels comfortable," she said. "There have been no cases and no exposure there, so I’m grateful for that.”
Separation from family
Darren and Bettina Anderson Schifferl had been taking care of his sister, Carol, 55, who is developmentally disabled, in their Camano Island home for several months.
They had just placed Carol in a group home in Mountlake Terrace where she was getting settled in when the facility was locked down.
“She is very angry at us because we cannot come to see her, and she cannot have any visitors. She also has end-stage kidney disease, so must undergo dialysis three times a week,” Bettina said.
“Carol has been a trooper through her six months of dialysis but unfortunately doesn’t understand why she cannot go to church or have visitors. It’s heartbreaking,” Bettina said.
Until recently, Carol was fairly independent. Before October, she’d been living on her own in a condo with a lot of support from four adult siblings.
“She was telling us she was eating a healthy diet, but evidence showed otherwise,” Bettina said.
Carol’s junk food diet landed her in the Intensive Care Unit at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle with kidney failure with a diabetic edge. Next she went into a rehabilitation center but was not getting better, so Darren and Bettina moved her into their Camano home.
They took her to Lynnwood three times a week for dialysis. Carol also needs constant supervision. After a few months, Bettina and Darren were exhausted and looked for options.
“There are 14,000 developmentally disabled adults in Washington but not very many facilities equipped to handle them,” Bettina said.
Fortunately the Schifferls found a facility they like, with kind people who feed Carol healthy food and see that she takes her meds.
Technology helps them check in with Carol, but it's not enough.
“She’s learned how to use Skype on her phone and keeps in touch with us. I think she gets some satisfaction from that. She got onto Facebook; we worry about that. She could easily be taken advantage of, and she has been,” Bettina said.
Carol watches TV and rides her exercise bike, but she’s upset that no one visits and that she has lost her independence.
“She’s never going to understand why we’ve put these restrictions on her; she think it’s a punishment,” Bettina said.
