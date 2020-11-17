Trumpeter and tundra swans are returning to the region.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has re-established a hotline to report sick, injured or dead swans as part of its ongoing effort to assess the impact of lead poisoning on trumpeter and tundra swans.
People can call 360-466-4345, ext. 266, to report swans that have died or need help. Callers should be prepared to leave a short, detailed message including their name and phone number, location and condition of the swans.
“Because of the recent cold temperatures to the north, we are seeing swans throughout western Washington a little early this year,” said Kyle Spragens, WDFW waterfowl section manager. “We typically start to see them arrive in significant numbers just before Thanksgiving — but it all depends on temperatures hundreds to thousands of miles away, as these birds spend their summers in Alaska, western Yukon, and northern British Columbia.”
Some trumpeter and tundra swans in Washington and in southwestern British Columbia die each winter from lead poisoning after ingesting lead shot and other lead objects in areas where they feed.
“We advise people who observe sick, injured, or dead swans not to handle or collect the birds,” Spragens said. “Instead, people should call the hotline.”
