The last time Lorraine McKinnon went swimming in Port Susan Bay, she was in her 80s.
She waded out using a walker until she was waist-deep, then plunged in to swim.
She and her husband, the late Jack McKinnon, moved to Tyee Beach in 1975 and raised two daughters.
“I’d get up every morning at about 6 and go for a swim, from April to September. I’d always say, ‘One day, I’ll swim across the bay,’ but I couldn’t find anyone to go with me,” she said.
She’d swim up and down the shore, using a number of different strokes to use all her muscles.
After her children grew up, they’d still congregate at Tyee — on the south end of Camano — raising another generation swimming, crabbing and boating at the beach.
McKinnon will be 100 in April and lives in a retirement home. Jack has passed away. She has six grandchildren, 12 great grands and one great-great grand.
Daughter Marlene Horman bought the McKinnon home where they still go to gather.
On Saturday, the clan held a family event they call the Tulare to Tyee — Grandma Lorraine Invitational.
Granddaughter Brook Lathim swam across Port Susan Bay for McKinnon. Longtime family friends, father and daughter Dave Swenson and Davy Swenson Goetze, swam with her. Family and friends accompanied the swimmers in a kayak, paddleboard and a couple of motor boats.
The wind ruffled the incoming tide, pushing the swimmers off course. They came in north of the house, but a boat took Lathim back to finish the last stretch as her grandma watched with delight on the porch.
This was the second year for Lathim to swim across the bay for her grandmother. Last year, she was eight months pregnant. This year, her husband Mark stayed ashore with their 4-month son.
It’s about 2.4 miles across from Tyee to Tulare beach. Being blown off course makes it closer to 2.8 miles. Lathim made the crossing last year in 1 hour, 43 minutes.
This year was tough in the wind. It took about 2 hours. They swam in wetsuits, but Lathim got brain freeze toward the end. It was painful every time her head went under.
“It’s motivational and fun to say you’ve done it — and I know that it makes my grandma happy,” Lathim said.
“It would be cool to try it when I’m older,” said Paisley Goetze, 12, who kayaked beside the swimmers this year.
McKinnon thinks back on all the wonderful years she’s had living at the beach.
“It was a wonderful place to have grandchildren. I’d have them stay for a week every summer, and, oh, we had so much fun,” she said.
They’d walk down the beach to explore the shore; they’d bounce in tree branches. At 11 p.m. one night, she surprised them when they were going to bed.
“I said, ‘Get your swimsuits on.’”
The kids were confused, but when they saw the phosphorescence in the bay, they splashed and played in the glowing water.
“Everybody sparkled, and the water gets really warm,” she said.
“The house has been such an amazing foundation of our family,” said Horman, the daughter who bought the house in 2017. “(McKinnon’s) swimming has been a mainstay for discipline and enjoyment and entertainment and health, now with five generations.”
Horman said that the family was raised with a strong belief in doing everything to the glory of God. They call it their slice of paradise.
“I love it; I get to raise my kids here, too,” Lathim said.
